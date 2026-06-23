WATCH: Team India Departs For Ireland And England White-Ball Tour From Chennai

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian team departs for Ireland, England white-ball tour.

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi departs for international debut.

Shreyas Iyer leads T20I squad against Ireland and England.

India Departs For Ireland England Tour: Indian Men’s Cricket Team, featuring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, is all set to begin its upcoming tour of Ireland and England. After completing a successful campaign at home against Afghanistan, the Men in Blue are now ready to take on the challenge in English conditions. Team India has departed from Chennai International Airport for their white-ball tour of Ireland and England. The squad is expected to reach the United Kingdom in batches from different parts of India. Watch the video of the Indian Team here:

A special journey begins for #VaibhavSooryavanshi as he departs with #TeamIndia for their tour of Ireland & England! #IREvIND | #ENGvING starts WED, 1st JULY pic.twitter.com/l70j5kCpDG June 23, 2026

Team India Leaves For UK Tour

The Men in Blue have left in their first batch from the Chennai International Airport. The video features 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi leaving for the series, who is all set to make his international debut during the tour.

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Alongside him is T20 World Cup 2026 star Sanju Samson, who is set to return to international cricket after a long break. Opener Abhishek Sharma and Indian spinner Axar Patel can also be seen in the video.

The Men in Blue will be led by Shreyas Iyer in T20Is, and it will be exciting to see how the Indian team performs under his leadership.

Team India White-Ball Matches

India's white-ball tour of Ireland and England in 2026 consists of five T20Is and three ODIs. Before taking on England, India will play two T20Is against Ireland.

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Overall, India will play a total of 10 white-ball matches on the tour, including two T20Is against Ireland, five T20Is against England, and a three-match ODI series against England.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are also expected to return together in the ODI format. With discussions already underway regarding their inclusion in India's squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup, their performances on this tour could play a major role in shaping future selection decisions.