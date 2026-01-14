Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India Coach Shuts Down Rift Rumors Between Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & Gautam Gambhir

India Coach Shuts Down Rift Rumors Between Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & Gautam Gambhir

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak dismisses talks of a rift between Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir, backing their ODI World Cup plans.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two of the biggest stars of modern Indian cricket, are now in the twilight years of their careers. 

The two have retired from T20Is and Test cricket, now only remaining active in One Day Internationals (ODI), however, there were speculations regarding whether they could continue till the ICC World Cup in 2027. 

There have even been speculations about Kohli and Rohit's relation with India's Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, with some wondering if all's well behind the scenes. However, India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, has swatted away any such rumors, that the three are always discussing plans.

'Don't See Any Communication Gap': India Batting Coach

Speaking with reporters ahead of the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI, India's batting coach revealed that Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and head coach Gautam Gambhir discuss and make plans about the ODI format.

"They are senior and experienced. They have played so much cricket. So it is very natural for them to talk to the coach and captain. I don’t see any communication gap. They definitely make plans."

"Now that they’re playing only one format, they want India to win every time they’re there. With the amount of experience they have, they can share a lot of ideas with other players. They discuss with Gautam about the ODI format, the matches that we have and our plans for South Africa," he added.

After a very disappointing return to international cricket in Perth against Australia, Kohli and Rohit have significantly stepped up their game, scoring 50s and 100s on a regular basis. 

In fact, Kohli's last four innings for India feature two tons and two half centuries (the latest of which was a 93 against New Zealand). Needless to say, these performances have instilled a lot of confidence in the veterans potentially continuing till the ICC World Cup 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma still playing T20 Internationals and Test cricket?

No, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired from T20 Internationals and Test cricket. They are currently only active in One Day Internationals (ODI).

Is there a communication gap between Kohli, Rohit, and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir?

India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, has stated that there is no communication gap. Kohli, Rohit, and Gambhir are always discussing plans for the ODI format.

What is the current form of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in ODIs?

Following a disappointing return, both Kohli and Sharma have significantly improved their game, regularly scoring 50s and 100s. Kohli's recent performances include two centuries and two half-centuries in his last four innings.

What are the future prospects for Kohli and Rohit regarding the 2027 World Cup?

Their recent strong performances have instilled confidence in the veterans potentially continuing until the ICC World Cup in 2027.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli Gautam Gambhir India Coach ROHIT SHARMA
