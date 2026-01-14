India Coach Shuts Down Rift Rumors Between Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & Gautam Gambhir

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two of the biggest stars of modern Indian cricket, are now in the twilight years of their careers.

The two have retired from T20Is and Test cricket, now only remaining active in One Day Internationals (ODI), however, there were speculations regarding whether they could continue till the ICC World Cup in 2027.

There have even been speculations about Kohli and Rohit's relation with India's Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, with some wondering if all's well behind the scenes. However, India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, has swatted away any such rumors, that the three are always discussing plans.

'Don't See Any Communication Gap': India Batting Coach

Speaking with reporters ahead of the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI, India's batting coach revealed that Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and head coach Gautam Gambhir discuss and make plans about the ODI format.

"They are senior and experienced. They have played so much cricket. So it is very natural for them to talk to the coach and captain. I don’t see any communication gap. They definitely make plans."

"Now that they’re playing only one format, they want India to win every time they’re there. With the amount of experience they have, they can share a lot of ideas with other players. They discuss with Gautam about the ODI format, the matches that we have and our plans for South Africa," he added.

After a very disappointing return to international cricket in Perth against Australia, Kohli and Rohit have significantly stepped up their game, scoring 50s and 100s on a regular basis.

In fact, Kohli's last four innings for India feature two tons and two half centuries (the latest of which was a 93 against New Zealand). Needless to say, these performances have instilled a lot of confidence in the veterans potentially continuing till the ICC World Cup 2027.