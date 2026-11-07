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English NewsSportsCricket'Sad Day To See Him Go': India Coach Pays Tribute To Mohammed Shami After Test Retirement

'Sad Day To See Him Go': India Coach Pays Tribute To Mohammed Shami After Test Retirement

Shami's Test retirement has prompted a tribute from India's bowling coach Morne Morkel, who revealed how the veteran pacer helped him settle into the dressing room.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 11:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mohammed Shami retired from Test cricket, saddened coach Morne Morkel.
  • Morkel credited Shami for helping him adjust to the team.
  • Shami concluded a 12-year Test career with 229 wickets.

Shami Retirement: Mohammed Shami's decision to walk away from Test cricket has drawn an emotional response from India's bowling coach Morne Morkel. The former South African pacer, who joined Gautam Gambhir's support staff in 2024, reflected on the significant influence Shami had on him during his early days with the Indian team. The two worked together during the ICC Champions Trophy in early 2025, which the Men in Blue would go on to win.

Morkel Recalls His Time With Shami

Speaking on Sony Sports ahead of the second ODI between India and New Zealand, Morkel recalled how the experienced fast bowler helped him adjust to the team's environment and understand the communication within the dressing room.

"Yeah, I was quite fortunate when I first started with the group for Shami to be a part of the team. You know, highly skillful player, a quality guy to have around in the group."

Read More: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Massive Promotion, Named Captain At 15 For SMAT

Morkel also spoke about the role Shami played in bridging the language gap when he joined the Indian setup.

"I was quite lucky when I joined for him to bring sort of the Indian language into the dressing room. He helped me quite a lot. So a sad day to see him go,"

Mohammed Shami's Remarkable Test Career Comes To An End

Shami announced his retirement from the longest format on Friday, bringing the curtain down on a 12-year Test career.

He represented India in 64 matches and claimed 229 wickets, establishing himself as one of the country's most accomplished fast bowlers.

His contribution across international cricket was equally significant, finishing with 462 wickets across formats, including 206 in ODIs.

Is Shami's India Career Over Across All Formats?

Although Shami has stepped away from Test cricket, his retirement announcement does not necessarily mean the end of his international career.

He remains available for India's white-ball formats, although his last appearance for the national team came in the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

The 35-year-old's future in India's limited-overs plans remains to be seen.

For now, Morkel's words underline the respect Shami earned not only through his performances but also through the support he offered teammates and members of the coaching staff.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Mohammed Shami retired from all international cricket formats?

No, Shami has only announced his retirement from Test cricket. He remains available for India's white-ball formats, such as ODIs and T20Is.

How did Morne Morkel react to Mohammed Shami's Test retirement?

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel expressed sadness, highlighting Shami's significant positive influence. Shami helped him adjust to the team environment and bridge language gaps.

What are Mohammed Shami's key statistics from his Test career?

Shami concluded a 12-year Test career, playing 64 matches for India. He claimed a total of 229 wickets in the longest format.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Nov 2026 11:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Mohammed Shami Champions Trophy Morne Morkel
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