India Coach Breaks Silence On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Absence From Ireland T20Is

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fans keenly await his international debut during England matches.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been one of the biggest highlights of India’s white-ball tour of Ireland and England. The 15-year-old youngster has been grabbing a lot of attention after assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate told that Vaibhav is ready to make his debut in India’s playing XI.

India, who are the reigning T20 World Cup champions, have surprisingly lost both T20Is against Ireland. Since the defeats, Vaibhav’s absence from the playing XI has become a major talking point among fans. However, the assistant coach also made it clear that the youngster has to go through the same process as every other player to earn and secure his place in the team.

What The Coach Said

India lost the first T20I by 34 runs and the second by just one run, making it one of the most unexpected results for the Indian team ahead of the England series.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was widely expected to make his debut on this tour, but that has not happened yet. When asked about his exclusion during the press conference, Ryan ten Doeschate said: "He (Sooryavanshi) is absolutely ready to play international cricket, there is no doubt about that but also Sanju Samson is a guy who went a long way to win us the World Cup three months ago."

He further added, "He (Vaibhav) has got a fairly good IPL, and it is important to give players confidence and message to the players, we want to give guys a long run in the team. We are all excited to see Vaibhav play, but he has to go through the same process, but certainly no question about how good he is.”

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Sooryavanshi’s Performance

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was one of the standout performers of IPL 2026. He finished the season as the highest run-scorer with an incredible strike rate of over 230. Playing for Rajasthan Royals, he scored 776 runs and won both the Most Valuable Player and Emerging Player of the Season awards.

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Although he did not get a chance to debut in the T20I series against Ireland, his performances have only increased the excitement around him. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see whether he gets his much-anticipated international debut during the upcoming matches against England.