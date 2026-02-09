Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Made My Life A Lot Easier': India Coach Gambhir Lauds Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy

India defeated USA in their opening game of the showpiece on Saturday with Suryakumar playing a stellar role, striking a 49-ball 84 that rescued the side after a top-order collapse.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: India head coach Gautam Gambhir says his high-pressure job feels a bit easier in the T20 format thanks to the "calm leadership" of Suryakumar Yadav, who "ticks every box" as captain.

In a short clip posted by Star Sports, which did not specify when exactly the coach spoke, Gambhir said India is lucky to have the swashbuckler as its captain for the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"Surya has made my life a lot easier in this format. He is a phenomenal leader of men, not by what he does on the field, not by how he is as a batsman or how his strokes are in this format," Gambhir said.

"All that you can keep aside but the way he relates to the players, the way he talks to players, the way he spends time with players, how much he is relaxed on the field. Sometimes as coach, you can think about a lot of other things because you know he is going to keep the atmosphere pretty much calm that any coach can dream of," he added.

India defeated USA in their opening game of the showpiece on Saturday with Suryakumar playing a stellar role, striking a 49-ball 84 that rescued the side after a top-order collapse against a plucky opposition. India will next play Namibia here on Thursday.

"For me, I think Surya the player I can keep him aside but Surya the leader, for me I think he has ticked every box. He is just a phenomenal leader which has made my life a lot easier.

"And probably, it's a great thing when you have someone like him leading the country because his heart is in the right place and he takes the right decision especially when things are under pressure," Gambhir said in his lavish praise.

The 35-year-old Suryakumar, who was a part of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team two years ago, took over the leadership weeks after that triumph when Rohit Sharma retired from the format internationally. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

How does Gautam Gambhir perceive Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy in T20s?

Gautam Gambhir finds Suryakumar Yadav's leadership in T20s to be 'calm' and 'phenomenal', which has made his coaching job easier.

What qualities make Suryakumar Yadav a good captain according to Gambhir?

Gambhir highlights Suryakumar's ability to relate to players, communicate effectively, and maintain a relaxed on-field atmosphere as key leadership traits.

Did Suryakumar Yadav play a crucial role in India's recent match?

Yes, Suryakumar Yadav played a stellar role in India's opening game, scoring 84 runs off 49 balls to rescue the team after a top-order collapse.

When did Suryakumar Yadav become the T20 captain?

Suryakumar Yadav took over the T20 captaincy weeks after India's T20 World Cup victory two years ago, following Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format.

Published at : 09 Feb 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
