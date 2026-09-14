'We Stand By It': India Coach Defends Decision To Skip Asia Cup Trophy Presentation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India Women's team skipped the Asia Cup trophy presentation.

BCCI directed the decision, team prioritized title over event.

Pakistan PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi was presenting the trophy.

India Women's Asia Cup Trophy Snub: The Asia Cup trophy presentation controversy has resurfaced for a second straight year, with India’s women’s team choosing not to attend the ceremony after winning the title in Dubai. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final to claim a record-extending eighth Women’s Asia Cup crown. However, the players did not return to the field for the post-match presentation, where the trophy was to be handed over by Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Naqvi also serves as the Pakistan Cricket Board chief and Pakistan’s interior minister, making the presentation a particularly sensitive moment given the wider tensions surrounding India and Pakistan.

Amol Muzumdar Explains India’s Decision

India head coach Amol Muzumdar said during the post-match press conference that the decision came from the BCCI and confirmed that the team fully supported it.

"The stand has been taken by BCCI, and we stand by it. For us, this tournament is over. We are the champions. That's good enough. It was on the big board that India are champions of Asia Cup 2026. This tournament is over, officially over for us"

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Muzumdar’s comment made it clear that the Indian camp considered the title triumph more important than the formalities of the presentation ceremony.

The players had already celebrated their victory after producing a commanding display in the final, with the result securing another landmark achievement for Indian women’s cricket.

India Turn Focus To Asian Games

Amol Muzumdar also indicated that the team was ready to move on from the controversy and concentrate on its next assignment.

"We are happy that we've turned out to be champions. Now, we look forward to the Asian Games,"

The decision not to appear for the presentation mirrors the stance taken by India’s men during the previous Asia Cup, when they also declined to receive the trophy from Naqvi after winning the tournament.

That makes the latest episode more than a one-off incident. For the second year in succession, the trophy ceremony in Dubai has become a talking point after an Indian team won the continental competition.

On the field, however, India’s campaign ended on the highest possible note.

While the trophy presentation became a source of controversy, the Indian camp appears determined to define the tournament by the result rather than the post-match ceremony.