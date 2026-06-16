India Coach Breaks Silence On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Altercation With Sri Lanka A Players

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had an on-field altercation.

Coach Bahutale termed incident unfortunate, stressing internal handling and discipline.

Verbal exchange escalated to contact, now a crucial learning opportunity.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Altercation: India spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutale has spoken publicly about the controversy involving teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, following the heated exchange that took place after India A's dramatic defeat to Sri Lanka A in the Tri-Nation A Series in Dambulla. The incident attracted significant attention after the 15-year-old was involved in an on-field confrontation with opposition players shortly after the match concluded. While emotions were running high following a tense finish, Bahutale believes the episode presents an important learning opportunity for the youngster.

The former India spinner stressed that the matter would be handled internally and highlighted the need for players on both sides to maintain discipline during competitive situations.

Bahutale Calls For Education & Understanding

Addressing reporters after the incident, Bahutale acknowledged that the scenes were unfortunate but expressed confidence that the situation would be dealt with appropriately.

"It was unfortunate, but I'm sure there are experienced coaches there who will explain things to him. I think the Sri Lankan players should also be educated in terms of how we need to behave, and the same goes for us."

The coach indicated that conversations would take place with Sooryavanshi to ensure he understands the expectations that come with representing the country at any level.

"We will make sure that information is given to him as to why that happened. He is a young kid with a lot of responsibilities and is representing India. I think there will be some understanding, and I'm sure he won't repeat it. I think such incidents can be avoided."

Also Check || ICC Rankings Update: Shree Charani, Deepti Sharma Make Big Gains After T20 World Cup Heroics

What Sparked The Confrontation?

According to reports, the altercation stemmed from an exchange between Sooryavanshi and Sri Lanka A player Vishen Halambage following the conclusion of the contest.

“Match over…now you go home,” the Sri Lanka A player had apparently said.

The comment seemed to have angered the young Indian batter, who responded verbally before the situation escalated. The players came face-to-face and there was brief physical contact before teammates and officials intervened to restore calm.

Focus Shifts To Senior India Debut

Despite the controversy, Sooryavanshi remains one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket.

The timing of the episode is particularly notable, as Sooryavanshi is preparing for the biggest assignment of his young career. The batter has earned a place in India's senior T20 squads for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England, where he will play under newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer.

With his first senior international tour approaching, attention will now shift from the controversy to how the teenage sensation performs on the next stage of his rapidly developing career.