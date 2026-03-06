India Avoids 'Bad Luck' Spot In Ahmedabad, Makes Big Change Before T20 World Cup Final

Team India has reportedly decided to overhaul their routine ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand. Determined to banish the "ghosts of 2023," the Indian team management has opted for a complete change in scenery at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The "Superstitious" Switch

The memory of the 2023 ODI World Cup final defeat to Australia still lingers, and the team is leaving nothing to chance this time.

New Base Camp: Breaking from their previous routine, India has reportedly avoided staying at the ITC Narmada - the hotel they occupied during the 2023 final. Instead, the squad has shifted to the Taj Skyline in Ahmedabad to ensure a fresh environment and a "new energy" leading into the summit clash.

The Dressing Room Swap: In perhaps the most unusual move, reports suggest India might swap the traditional "Home" dressing room at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the Visitors' dressing room. The logic is simple: Home dressing room was the site of the 2023 heartbreak and the recent Super 8 loss to South Africa.

"Nobody knows this. I am revealing this for the first time. A lot of people are afraid that Ahmedabad is an unlucky ground for India. India team delayed their practice due to a lunar eclipse in Mumbai; they have been spiritual. In Ahmedabad, the Indian team will not stay in the same hotel as the 2023 ODI World Cup final. India is also going to change their dressing room. They will be using the visiting team’s dressing room. There’s one more change, but I cannot say it now. Maybe I will reveal if India wins the T20 World Cup," Vimal said.

Spiritual Grounding and Fresh Mindsets

The decision is being viewed by many as a way to clear any mental blocks associated with the venue.

Veteran journalist Vimal Kumar noted that the team has been particularly sensitive to "vibes" during this tournament, even citing a delay in practice during the semi-finals in Mumbai due to a lunar eclipse.

By changing the hotel and the locker room, the coaching staff aims to treat this as a "neutral" game rather than a home fixture burdened by historical expectations and "jinxes."