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English NewsSportsCricketIndia Bowling Legend Chooses Metro Over Luxury; Fans React

India Bowling Legend Chooses Metro Over Luxury; Fans React

The image has prompted fans to applaud the former cricketer for his down-to-earth approach and his decision to use the metro despite his stature in Indian cricket.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 10:34 AM (IST)

Former India fast bowler Javagal Srinath has drawn praise from fans after being spotted travelling by metro, choosing public transport over a more luxurious mode of travel.

A photograph of Srinath inside a metro coach has been circulating widely on social media. The image was initially posted on LinkedIn and has since attracted thousands of reactions and comments. In the picture, Srinath is seen standing near the corner of the coach with a trolley bag in one hand. He is dressed casually in a sky-blue shirt, denim jeans and brown leather brogues.

The image has prompted fans to applaud the former cricketer for his down-to-earth approach and his decision to use the metro despite his stature in Indian cricket.

Srinath, who currently serves as an ICC match referee, enjoyed an illustrious international career. He played 67 Tests for India between 1991 and 2002, claiming 236 wickets at an average of 30.49. His Test record includes 10 five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket match haul, with best bowling figures of 8/86. He remains India's 10th-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

In ODIs, Srinath represented India in 229 matches and finished with 315 wickets at an average of 28.08. He recorded three five-wicket hauls, including career-best figures of 5/23. He is India's second-highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket and the leading Indian fast bowler in terms of wickets in the format.

Across 296 international appearances, Srinath collected 551 wickets at an average of 29.11. His tally includes 13 five-wicket hauls and a 10-wicket match haul, placing him seventh among India's leading international wicket-takers.

Published at : 01 Sep 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Javagal Srinath Javagal Srinath Metro
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