Mohammed Siraj has found himself among the nominees for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for August 2025. The Indian fast bowler's display of grit and determination in England during the recent Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Tests was highly impressive. He picked wickets at decisive moments, which greatly contributed to the young Indian side drawing the series 2-2 in the absence of names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (both of which have retired from the format), and even Jasprit Bumrah in certain games.

New Zealand's Matt Henry, and West Indies' Jayden Seales are the other two nominees for the said award. Fans can now log on to the ICC website, and vote for their favorite candidate.

Siraj's England heroics yield ICC award nomination

Mohammed Siraj bowled 185.3 overs for India across the five tests in England, during which he picked 23 wickets, emerging as the highest wicket taker in the series. Bumrah is the designated spearhead of the Indian bowling attack, but had to be rested in two matches, during which Siraj was particularly crucial for his side, especially in the final test.

In poetic fashion, it was Mohammed Siraj who would take the final wicket of the series, clattering Gus Atkinson's stumps, which resulted in a second inning 5-wicket haul for him, and a victory for India in the fifth Test to draw the series.

His competitors for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award, Matt Henry and Jayden Seales, have also been quite impressive of late. The former picked 16 wickets in a two-match Test series against Zimbabwe, and the latter took 10 wickets against Pakistan in a three match ODI series, which includes a career best of 6-18.

The voting for this ICC award, at the time of this writing (that is September 8, 2025), is still open for fans for another 3 days and 19 hours.