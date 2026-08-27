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English NewsSportsCricketIndia Bowler's Action Inspired World Cup Logo, Yet His Test Career Ended After Just 2 Matches

India Bowler's Action Inspired World Cup Logo, Yet His Test Career Ended After Just 2 Matches

A surprise pick for English conditions, Mohanty picked up 10 wickets in six games at an average of 26.00, trailing only Javagal Srinath among Indian bowlers.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 11:17 AM (IST)

Former Indian fast bowler Debashish Mohanty holds one of the most remarkable yet understated careers in Indian cricket history. Despite claiming a five-wicket haul on his first-class debut and taking 4/78 in his inaugural Test match against Sri Lanka, the Odisha pacer’s Test career mysteriously ended after just two matches.

However, Mohanty left an indelible mark in white-ball cricket and domestic folklore. His distinctive, high-arm bowling action reportedly served as the graphic inspiration for the official 1999 ICC Cricket World Cup logo, making his silhouette recognizable worldwide even as his international appearances remained limited.

Career Milestones & Achievements

1999 World Cup Standout: A surprise pick for English conditions, Mohanty picked up 10 wickets in six games at an average of 26.00, trailing only Javagal Srinath among Indian bowlers. His spell of 2/18 against England at Edgbaston was vital in pushing India into the Super Sixes.

Historic 10-Wicket Inning: In January 2001, playing for East Zone against South Zone in the Duleep Trophy, Mohanty took 10/46 in a single innings - dismissing a lineup featuring Rahul Dravid and V.V.S. Laxman. He completed match figures of 14/91, which remain the best bowling figures in Duleep Trophy history.

Dominant 1999 Calendar Year: Out of his 57 career ODI wickets, 29 came in 1999 alone at a brilliant average of 22.06.

Debashish Mohanty: Career Breakdown

Test Cricket

Matches: 2, Wickets: 4, Best bowling: 4/78,Bowling average: 59.75

All four wickets came on his Test debut against Sri Lanka. He was not picked again after his second Test.

ODI Cricket

Matches: 45, Wickets: 57, Best bowling: 4/56, Bowling average: 30.40

India's second-highest wicket-taker at the 1999 World Cup. His bowling action later inspired India's official World Cup logo.

First-Class Cricket

Matches: 117, Wickets: 417, Best bowling: 10/46

Despite his international career wrapping up abruptly by mid-2001, Mohanty later served Indian cricket as a national selector for both junior and senior men's selection committees.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Aug 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
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