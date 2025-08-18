Gill, Jaiswal Or Samson? India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad To Reveal World Cup Blueprint

India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: India’s preparations for the T20 World Cup in February 2026 are set to begin in earnest with the Asia Cup in the UAE. The tournament kicks off on September 9, with India taking the field a day later. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is expected to announce the squad on Tuesday, a move that could reveal India’s blueprint for defending its global crown.

With only five T20Is played in 2025 so far, selectors face a delicate balancing act between established names and rising contenders.

Gill, Jaiswal Or Samson: Who Opens?

The top-order equation is far from settled. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have been India’s go-to opening duo in the past 12 T20Is.

Abhishek, in particular, made waves against England earlier this year with 279 runs at a blistering strike rate of 219.68, including a 135 off 54 balls at Wankhede. His handy left-arm spin adds further value.

Samson, meanwhile, has blown hot and cold. While injuries and inconsistency plagued his recent outings, he had been prolific against South Africa and Bangladesh, slamming three centuries in five innings.

This leaves the door open for Shubman Gill or Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal was the backup opener at last year’s World Cup, while Gill, now India’s Test captain, had stints as captain in Zimbabwe and vice-captain in Sri Lanka. One of them could edge out Samson if the selectors seek change.

Middle Order Dilemma: Tilak Or Shreyas?

The No. 3 slot is another flashpoint. Tilak Varma impressed in South Africa but endured a lukewarm IPL season.

Shreyas Iyer, in contrast, lit up IPL 2025 with Punjab Kings, striking at 175.07, second only to Chris Gayle (2011) and Suryakumar Yadav (2023) among players with 600-plus runs. His assured play against spin makes him a strong candidate.

With Suryakumar, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel set, the remaining spots could see Jitesh Sharma pushed forward as a finisher if Samson misses out.

Bowling Balance: Spin Or Pace Depth?

India’s bowling mix also raises tough calls. Kuldeep Yadav, recovering from injury earlier this year, saw Varun Chakravarthy step up with 14 wickets in five matches. Their combination worked in the Champions Trophy, but fitting them both could mean trimming either batting depth or pace options.

In pace, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are certainties if fit. Prasidh Krishna, the purple cap holder in IPL 2025, and Harshit Rana are fighting for the third seamer’s role.

As for the lower middle order, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, and youngsters like Ramandeep Singh and Vipraj Nigam all remain in contention, though form and balance may dictate who survives the cut.

The announcement may not just decide India’s Asia Cup campaign but also set the tone for their World Cup defence.