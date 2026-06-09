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HomeSportsCricketIndia A vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

India A face Sri Lanka A today in Dambulla. Find out where to watch the match live on TV and online, with teenage star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi expected in action.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India A faces Sri Lanka A today in Dambulla.
  • Match starts 10 AM IST; watch on Sony Sports/SonyLIV.
  • Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi expected to play.

India A vs Sri Lanka A: India A are set to take the field against Sri Lanka A today, June 9, 2026, and while matches involving developmental squads do not usually attract widespread attention, this contest has sparked considerable interest. Much of the buzz surrounds the inclusion of teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the squad, which will be captained by India and Mumbai Indians middle-order batsman Tilak Varma. Scheduled to get underway shortly, fans can catch the action live via both television broadcast and online streaming platforms.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming Info

Today's India A vs Sri Lanka A clash will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. However, users require a paid subscription to watch the full match on this platform. 

IND A vs SL A TV Broadcast

Those who wish to watch the contest on television should note that the India A vs Sri Lanka A match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network channels.

Also Check: Afghanistan Star Tosses All Drinks To Heat Troubled Fans In IND vs AFG Test

IND A vs SL A: When To Watch?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST.

Coin toss for the same has not been conducted as of this writing, and so, the playing XIs are also unknown at this point.

Given the explosive form he showcased during the IPL, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to feature in the match as he continues his preparations for a potential senior India debut later this month.

Here's a look at the complete squads for both teams:

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (C), Nishant Sindhu, Anukul Roy, Ayush Badoni, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Kumar Kushagra, Suryansh Shedge, Anshul Kamboj

Sri Lanka A: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige (C), Wanuja Sahan, Chamika Karunaratne, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mohamed Shiraz, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Chamika Gunasekara, Ravindu Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Vishen Halambage, Kugathas Mathulan, Dulaj Samuditha

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Frequently Asked Questions

How can I watch the India A vs Sri Lanka A match live?

You can watch the match live on the SonyLIV app and website with a paid subscription, or on television via the Sony Sports Network channels.

What time does the India A vs Sri Lanka A match begin?

The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM IST today, June 9, 2026.

Why is the India A vs Sri Lanka A match attracting significant attention?

The match has sparked interest due to the inclusion of teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and the captaincy of Tilak Varma.

Who is captaining the India A team?

India A will be captained by India and Mumbai Indians middle-order batsman Tilak Varma.

Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi expected to play in the match?

Yes, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to feature given his explosive IPL form, as he prepares for a potential senior India debut.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 09:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
India A Tilak Varma Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A Vs Sri Lanka A
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