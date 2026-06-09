India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India A faces Sri Lanka A today in Dambulla.

Match starts 10 AM IST; watch on Sony Sports/SonyLIV.

Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi expected to play.

India A vs Sri Lanka A: India A are set to take the field against Sri Lanka A today, June 9, 2026, and while matches involving developmental squads do not usually attract widespread attention, this contest has sparked considerable interest. Much of the buzz surrounds the inclusion of teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the squad, which will be captained by India and Mumbai Indians middle-order batsman Tilak Varma. Scheduled to get underway shortly, fans can catch the action live via both television broadcast and online streaming platforms.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming Info

Today's India A vs Sri Lanka A clash will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. However, users require a paid subscription to watch the full match on this platform.

IND A vs SL A TV Broadcast

Those who wish to watch the contest on television should note that the India A vs Sri Lanka A match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network channels.

Also Check: Afghanistan Star Tosses All Drinks To Heat Troubled Fans In IND vs AFG Test

IND A vs SL A: When To Watch?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST.

Coin toss for the same has not been conducted as of this writing, and so, the playing XIs are also unknown at this point.

Given the explosive form he showcased during the IPL, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to feature in the match as he continues his preparations for a potential senior India debut later this month.

Here's a look at the complete squads for both teams:

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (C), Nishant Sindhu, Anukul Roy, Ayush Badoni, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Kumar Kushagra, Suryansh Shedge, Anshul Kamboj

Sri Lanka A: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige (C), Wanuja Sahan, Chamika Karunaratne, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mohamed Shiraz, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Chamika Gunasekara, Ravindu Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Vishen Halambage, Kugathas Mathulan, Dulaj Samuditha