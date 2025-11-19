Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India A vs South Africa A 3rd ODI Live: How To Watch Broadcast & Streaming

India A currently lead India A vs South Africa A ODI series 2-0, having won the opening matches by four wickets and nine wickets, respectively.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 11:08 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IND A vs SA A live streaming: India A will look to complete a series whitewash over South Africa A when the two sides meet in the third one-day match in Rajkot on Thursday.

Unlike the first two encounters, the start time for IND A vs SA 3rd ODI match has been brought forward to 9 AM. India A currently lead the series 2-0, having won the opening matches by four wickets and nine wickets, respectively.

IND A vs SA A 3rd ODI Match Details:

Fixture: India A vs South Africa A - 3rd One-Day

Date: November 19, Thursday

Venue: Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

Toss: 9 AM

Match Start Time: 9.30 AM

IND A vs SA A Live Streaming & Telecast:

The third India A vs South Africa A one-day match will not be available on live TV or streaming platforms. While the preceding multi-day series was streamed on JioHotstar app and website, there is no official broadcast or streaming information for the one-day series. Fans can follow live scores and updates on BCCI's official website and mobile app.

India A Opt to Field in 3rd ODI Against South Africa A

India A have won the toss and chosen to field first in the third one-day match against South Africa A at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot. Tilak Varma and his teammates will be aiming for a third consecutive victory to complete a 3-0 series whitewash over the Proteas.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been the standout performer with the bat so far, while Nishant Sindhu, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana have impressed with the ball. India A will be eager to finish the series on a high note. The team will, however, be without all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has joined the Indian Test squad ahead of the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati.

Squads

India A Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Tilak Varma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana, Vipraj Nigam, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Badoni, Prabhsimran Singh, Manav Suthar.

South Africa A Squad: Rubin Hermann(w), Rivaldo Moonsamy, Jordan Hermann, Marques Ackerman(c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Dian Forrester, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Tiaan van Vuuren, Tshepo Moreki, Ottneil Baartman, Jason Smith, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Codi Yusuf, Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
