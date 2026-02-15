India A vs Pakistan A: Live Streaming & TV Guide For Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







India A vs Pakistan A Live Streaming, Telecast: While the world is focused on men's T20 World Cup, a high-voltage rivalry is also unfolding in Bangkok as India A Women take on Pakistan A Women in ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 today, February 15, 2026.

This "A-team" tournament features the future stars of Asian cricket, and India vs Pakistan group-stage clash is the marquee fixture of the event.

Where to Watch IND A vs PAK A: Live Streaming, Telecast

Indian fans can follow the "Rising Stars" across these official platforms:

India A vs Pakistan A Live Streaming: Every match of Rising Stars tournament is streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

India A vs Pakistan A TV Telecast: IND vs PAK match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3, and Ten 4 channels).

India A vs Pakistan A Global Access: In Pakistan, IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match is available on PTV Sports (TV) and Tapmad (Streaming).

When and where to watch India A vs Pakistan A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars?

India A vs Pakistan A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be played on Sunday, February 15, at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok.

What time will India A vs Pakistan A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars match start?

India A vs Pakistan A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars match will start at 12:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 12:00 PM IST.

When and where to watch India A vs Pakistan A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars match live streaming?

India A vs Pakistan A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of the match will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

The Stakes: Battle for Dominance

India A: Led by senior team regular Radha Yadav, the Indian side is looking to bounce back after a surprising opening-match loss to the UAE.

Pakistan A: Under leadership of Hafsa Khalid, Pakistan A enters the game with momentum after a convincing 30-run win over Nepal.

Historical Edge: In senior women's T20Is, India holds a dominant 13-3 record over Pakistan, but at the "A" level, the playing field is significantly more level, promising a tight contest.