India A vs Pakistan A: Live Streaming & TV Guide For Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars

India A vs Pakistan A Live Streaming, Telecast: While the world is focused on men's T20 World Cup, a high-voltage rivalry is also unfolding in Bangkok as India A Women take on Pakistan A Women in ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 today, February 15, 2026.
This "A-team" tournament features the future stars of Asian cricket, and India vs Pakistan group-stage clash is the marquee fixture of the event.
Where to Watch IND A vs PAK A: Live Streaming, Telecast
Indian fans can follow the "Rising Stars" across these official platforms:
India A vs Pakistan A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be played on Sunday, February 15, at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok.
The Stakes: Battle for Dominance
India A: Led by senior team regular Radha Yadav, the Indian side is looking to bounce back after a surprising opening-match loss to the UAE.
Pakistan A: Under leadership of Hafsa Khalid, Pakistan A enters the game with momentum after a convincing 30-run win over Nepal.
Historical Edge: In senior women's T20Is, India holds a dominant 13-3 record over Pakistan, but at the "A" level, the playing field is significantly more level, promising a tight contest.
Related Video
Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match
Frequently Asked Questions
