India A vs Pakistan A: Live Streaming & TV Guide For Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars

India A vs Pakistan A: Live Streaming & TV Guide For Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars

IND A vs PAK A live streaming, telecast: India A, captained by Radha Yadav, enter the tournament as the reigning champions.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 12:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India A vs Pakistan A Live Streaming, Telecast: While the world is focused on men's T20 World Cup, a high-voltage rivalry is also unfolding in Bangkok as India A Women take on Pakistan A Women in ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 today, February 15, 2026.

This "A-team" tournament features the future stars of Asian cricket, and India vs Pakistan group-stage clash is the marquee fixture of the event.

Where to Watch IND A vs PAK A: Live Streaming, Telecast

Indian fans can follow the "Rising Stars" across these official platforms:

India A vs Pakistan A Live Streaming: Every match of Rising Stars tournament is streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

India A vs Pakistan A TV Telecast: IND vs PAK match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3, and Ten 4 channels).

India A vs Pakistan A Global Access: In Pakistan, IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match is available on PTV Sports (TV) and Tapmad (Streaming).

When and where to watch India A vs Pakistan A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars?

India A vs Pakistan A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be played on Sunday, February 15, at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok.

What time will India A vs Pakistan A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars match start?

India A vs Pakistan A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars match will start at 12:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 12:00 PM IST.

When and where to watch India A vs Pakistan A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars match live streaming?

India A vs Pakistan A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of the match will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

The Stakes: Battle for Dominance

India A: Led by senior team regular Radha Yadav, the Indian side is looking to bounce back after a surprising opening-match loss to the UAE.

Pakistan A: Under leadership of Hafsa Khalid, Pakistan A enters the game with momentum after a convincing 30-run win over Nepal.

Historical Edge: In senior women's T20Is, India holds a dominant 13-3 record over Pakistan, but at the "A" level, the playing field is significantly more level, promising a tight contest.

Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch the India A vs Pakistan A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars match live?

You can watch the live stream on the SonyLIV app and website. For TV telecast, tune into Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3, and Ten 4 channels).

When and where is the India A vs Pakistan A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars match being played?

The match is scheduled for Sunday, February 15, 2026, at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok.

What time does the India A vs Pakistan A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars match start?

The match will commence at 12:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 12:00 PM IST.

How can fans in Pakistan watch the India A vs Pakistan A match?

In Pakistan, the match will be available on PTV Sports for TV telecast and on Tapmad for streaming.

Published at : 15 Feb 2026 12:05 PM (IST)
