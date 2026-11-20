The 2026 Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament is underway, with Bangladesh A and Sri Lanka A registering victories in their respective opening matches. Attention will now shift to the Group B fixtures, as India A and Pakistan A prepare to begin their campaigns. While Pakistan A will face the UAE, India A will take on Nepal on November 20. Both teams will be keen to start their tournament on a winning note ahead of their much-anticipated clash against each other.

When will India A and Pakistan A play their matches?

Two Group B matches are scheduled for Thursday, November 20, in Doha. Pakistan A will feature in the tournament's third match, taking on the UAE at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Cricket Ground. The encounter will begin at 9:00 AM local time, which is 11:30 AM IST.

Meanwhile, India A will begin its campaign against Nepal in the fourth match of the tournament. Led by Tilak Varma, the Indian team will play at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. The match is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM local time (3:30 PM IST).

Several promising Indian cricketers, including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma, are expected to be in action during the tournament.

India A and Pakistan A set for November 22 showdown

One of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament will see India A take on Pakistan A on November 22. The high-profile Group B encounter will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Both teams will aim to secure victories in their opening matches to build momentum before this crucial contest. The rivalry also carries an added dimension, as Pakistan A defeated India A in the 2025 Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament.

With Tilak Varma leading the Indian side, India A will be eager to turn the tables this time and avenge its previous defeat. The November 22 encounter is expected to attract considerable attention from cricket fans.

Where to watch Asia Cup Rising Stars matches live?

Cricket fans in India can watch Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 matches live on Sony Sports Network television channels. English and Hindi commentary will also be available.

For those who prefer watching matches online, live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.