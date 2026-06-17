Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails Yet Again In Dambulla After Heated Row With Sri Lanka Player

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sooryavanshi scored 38 runs, squandering a promising start.

Third umpire overturned a catch, giving him a lifeline.

Despite two reprieves, he failed to build a big score.

Recently, he clashed heatedly with a Sri Lankan player.

INDIA A VS AFGHANISTAN A: Precocious teenage opening batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again squandered a promising initial start during India A's vital ongoing development series fixture on Wednesday morning. The aggressive left-handed player failed to build a substantial individual total despite riding his luck heavily throughout the challenging initial powerplay overs against a disciplined opposition bowling unit.

Controversial Early Reprieve

The highly talked-about player managed to register 38 runs off 28 deliveries before carelessly throwing his wicket away just as he began finding his rhythm.

The opening batter survived a massive scare on zero when a spectacular diving catch at point was officially overturned by the active third umpire using slow-motion replays.

The technical match official eventually ruled that the cricket ball had subtly brushed the grass turf during the completion of the catch, sparking intense frustration from the opposition.

The structural decision left the fielders visible astonished on the pitch, allowing the fortunate youngster a highly controversial lifeline to continue his opening partnership with Priyansh Arya.

Aggressive Batting Disappointment

The left-handed prodigy immediately made the most of his early survival by striking a beautifully timed boundary through the covers to get his innings moving forward.

The young batter was then dropped a second time shortly afterwards when a high top-edge was clumsily spilled by a frontline boundary fielder during the sixth over.

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Despite enjoying two major lives on the field, the opening batsman failed to produce the massive structural contribution required by the team management during the critical match.

The player attempted a highly risky attacking stroke against the spinners but mistimed the delivery completely, heading back to the dressing room visibly annoyed with his execution.

Previous Onfield Friction With Sri Lanka Player

The high-pressure batting slump arrives only days after the teenage prodigy was involved in a highly heated physical exchange during a previous encounter against the tournament hosts.

The opening batter had to be physically separated from Sri Lankan player Vishen Halambage following an intense mid-pitch argument that required the immediate intervention of both umpires.

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The national selection committee remains highly focused on the young talent, who must rapidly find corporate consistency to justify his ongoing inclusion in the developmental squad.