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HomeSportsCricketDLS Heartbreak For India A As Rain Hands Afghanistan A Thrilling Four-Run Win

DLS Heartbreak For India A As Rain Hands Afghanistan A Thrilling Four-Run Win

IND A vs AFG A Highlights: Afghanistan A secured a thrilling four-run victory over India A via the DLS method after heavy rain abandoned the Tri-Nation match in Dambulla.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 06:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India A posted 349/9, Prabhsimran top-scoring with 84.
  • Afghanistan A's chase revised to 294 from 38 overs.
  • Captain Mir (75*) and Shah (51*) anchored Afghanistan's reply.
  • Afghanistan A won by four runs via DLS method.

IND A vs AFG A Highlights: Afghanistan A secured a dramatic four-run victory over India A via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method following persistent tropical storms at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Thursday. Chasing a mathematically revised target of 294 in thirty-eight overs, the touring side reached 177 for two before the final weather intervention permanently terminated play.

India A Post Formidable Total in Truncated Innings

Put into bat first on a damp surface, India A capitalised on a blistering start to compile a commanding 349 for nine from forty-nine overs. Fifteen-year-old opening batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi initiated the aggressive assault by smashing a fearless forty-four off just twenty-two deliveries, collecting nine boundaries.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Prabhsimran Singh anchored the competitive foundation by accumulating a highly fluent eighty-four off sixty-nine balls, decorated with fourteen fours. Captain Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad sustained the scoring momentum by compiling identical middle-order contributions of sixty-six runs each to deflate the Afghan bowling attack.

Top Order Resilience Anchors Successful Afghan Pursuit

The secondary run chase was heavily revised by match officials to thirty-eight overs following an extensive downpour during the innings interval. Afghanistan A opening batsman Hassan Eisakhil struck a rapid thirty-four off twenty-nine balls before left-arm seamer Arshad Khan claimed the initial breakthrough.

Skipper Imran Mir spearheaded the resilient response by smashing a magnificent, unbeaten seventy-five off seventy deliveries, including six boundaries and one maximum. Mir anchored a vital century partnership alongside Bahir Shah, who brought up a clinical fifty-one not out on the final ball before play was abandoned.

Ahmadzai Claims Five Wickets Despite Boundary Onslaught

The narrow mathematical outcome rewarded the bowling efforts of Afghan seamer Abdullah Ahmadzai, who finished with notable figures of five for sixty-eight. Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy was the most economical defensive option for the Indian contingent, returning disciplined figures of one for twenty-four from five completed overs.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final result of the IND A vs AFG A match?

Afghanistan A secured a four-run victory over India A. The win was determined by the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method due to persistent tropical storms.

Who were the top scorers for India A?

Prabhsimran Singh scored 84 runs, while captain Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad each contributed 66 runs. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also made a quick 44.

Which Afghan bowler performed exceptionally?

Afghan seamer Abdullah Ahmadzai was the most successful bowler for his team. He finished with notable figures of five wickets for sixty-eight runs.

What was the key partnership for Afghanistan A during their chase?

Captain Imran Mir spearheaded a vital century partnership with Bahir Shah. Mir scored an unbeaten 75, and Shah contributed an unbeaten 51.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND A Vs AFG A Dambulla Weather Update India A Vs Afghanistan A Live Score Tri-Nation A-series 2026 DLS Par Score Cricket Imran Mir Batting Dambulla Weather Updates India A Vs Afghanistan A Match Result DLS Method Cricket Winner Imran Mir 75 Not Out Dambulla Cricket Rain Abandonment.
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