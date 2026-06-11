DLS Heartbreak For India A As Rain Hands Afghanistan A Thrilling Four-Run Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India A posted 349/9, Prabhsimran top-scoring with 84.

Afghanistan A's chase revised to 294 from 38 overs.

Captain Mir (75*) and Shah (51*) anchored Afghanistan's reply.

Afghanistan A won by four runs via DLS method.

IND A vs AFG A Highlights: Afghanistan A secured a dramatic four-run victory over India A via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method following persistent tropical storms at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Thursday. Chasing a mathematically revised target of 294 in thirty-eight overs, the touring side reached 177 for two before the final weather intervention permanently terminated play.

India A Post Formidable Total in Truncated Innings

Put into bat first on a damp surface, India A capitalised on a blistering start to compile a commanding 349 for nine from forty-nine overs. Fifteen-year-old opening batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi initiated the aggressive assault by smashing a fearless forty-four off just twenty-two deliveries, collecting nine boundaries.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Prabhsimran Singh anchored the competitive foundation by accumulating a highly fluent eighty-four off sixty-nine balls, decorated with fourteen fours. Captain Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad sustained the scoring momentum by compiling identical middle-order contributions of sixty-six runs each to deflate the Afghan bowling attack.

Top Order Resilience Anchors Successful Afghan Pursuit

The secondary run chase was heavily revised by match officials to thirty-eight overs following an extensive downpour during the innings interval. Afghanistan A opening batsman Hassan Eisakhil struck a rapid thirty-four off twenty-nine balls before left-arm seamer Arshad Khan claimed the initial breakthrough.

Skipper Imran Mir spearheaded the resilient response by smashing a magnificent, unbeaten seventy-five off seventy deliveries, including six boundaries and one maximum. Mir anchored a vital century partnership alongside Bahir Shah, who brought up a clinical fifty-one not out on the final ball before play was abandoned.

Ahmadzai Claims Five Wickets Despite Boundary Onslaught

The narrow mathematical outcome rewarded the bowling efforts of Afghan seamer Abdullah Ahmadzai, who finished with notable figures of five for sixty-eight. Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy was the most economical defensive option for the Indian contingent, returning disciplined figures of one for twenty-four from five completed overs.