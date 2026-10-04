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English NewsSportsCricketIndia's 85-Medal Haul At Asian Games: Check Number Of Gold Medals Won

India's 85-Medal Haul At Asian Games: Check Number Of Gold Medals Won

India achieved a major milestone in hockey by winning gold medals in both the men’s and women’s events at the same Asian Games for the first time.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 01:13 PM (IST)

India wrapped up its campaign at the 2026 Asian Games with an impressive tally of **85 medals**, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze. The Games were held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, with India finishing fourth on the overall medal table.

China topped the standings with 338 medals, while hosts Japan finished second with 262. South Korea secured third place with 147 medals, followed by India in fourth with 85. Uzbekistan completed the top five with 70 medals.

Historic Golds In Men’s And Women’s Hockey

India achieved a major milestone in hockey by winning gold medals in both the men’s and women’s events at the same Asian Games for the first time.

The Indian men’s hockey team secured its fifth Asian Games gold, while the women’s team created history by winning the continental title for the first time.

Gold Medals In Men’s And Women’s Cricket

India also completed a golden double in cricket. Both the men’s and women’s teams successfully defended their Asian Games titles, securing gold medals for the second consecutive edition.

The Indian men’s team defeated Pakistan in the final, while the women’s side overcame Sri Lanka to claim the top prize.

Neeru Dhanda To Carry India’s Flag

Shooter Neeru Dhanda will lead the Indian contingent as flag-bearer at the closing ceremony. She enjoyed an outstanding campaign, winning three medals, including two golds and a silver.

India’s Other Gold Medal Winners

India’s gold-medal tally was spread across several disciplines. Lovlina Borgohain and Parveen Hooda won gold medals in boxing, while the Indian women’s kabaddi team also secured the top prize.

Pranavi Urs claimed gold in golf, while the women’s recurve archery team featuring Ankita, Kirti and Kumkum also finished on top.

In wrestling, Aman Sehrawat and Sujeet Kalkal won gold medals for India.

India also secured gold medals in both men’s and women’s events in cricket, kabaddi and hockey, underlining the country’s strong performance across team sports.

Several Indian athletes finished the Games with multiple medals. Neeru Dhanda, Kumkum Mohod, Gulveer Singh and Vithya Ramraj were among those who contributed more than one medal to India’s overall tally.

Published at : 04 Oct 2026 01:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Games Asian Games 2026
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