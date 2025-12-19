Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India's 2026 T20 World Cup Squad: 5 Big Names Likely To Miss Out

India's 2026 T20 World Cup Squad: 5 Big Names Likely To Miss Out

There are several big names who may miss out on India’s squad for the upcoming World Cup - some of whom were part of the 2024-winning team.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 06:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As 2025 comes to an end, the excitement for 2026 T20 World Cup is reaching its peak. Scheduled from February 7 to March 8, the tournament will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. India will enter as the defending champions, having defeated South Africa in the 2024 final.

With the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from T20 cricket, new players have emerged as key figures, including captain Suryakumar Yadav, whose place in the squad seems secure.

However, there are several big names who may miss out on India’s squad for the upcoming World Cup - some of whom were part of the 2024-winning team.

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jaiswal was in India’s squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup but did not get a chance to play. In his T20 career so far, he has scored 723 runs in 23 matches, including a century and five fifties. As an opener, Jaiswal faces tough competition from Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, making his inclusion in the 2026 squad unlikely.

2. Ravi Bishnoi

Once ranked as the world’s number one T20 bowler following his stellar performance against Australia in December 2023, Bishnoi’s spot in the team now looks uncertain. He has taken 61 wickets in 42 T20 matches, but he last played for India in February 2025, suggesting he may miss out on the 2026 World Cup.

3. Mohammed Siraj

Siraj’s last T20 appearance for India was on January 31, 2025, the same day as Harshit Rana’s debut. With Rana cementing his place in the team, Siraj has effectively been sidelined. His absence from India’s T20 matches over the past year makes it unlikely he will feature in the World Cup squad, despite being part of the 2024 squad.

4. Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh has struggled for opportunities in T20 cricket, having faced 15 or more balls in only two of his last 12 innings. Despite his potential, he was overlooked for the 2024 World Cup and was dropped from the squad after the Australia series, making his 2026 inclusion improbable.

5. Rishabh Pant

Pant is no longer a regular in India’s white-ball teams. Out of the ODI setup for over a year and getting limited T20 chances, his prospects are further reduced by the presence of Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma as wicketkeeper options. Consequently, Pant is unlikely to make the 2026 World Cup squad.

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 06:04 PM (IST)
Mohammed Siraj Rishabh Pant Rinku Singh Ravi Bishnoi Yashasvi Jaiswal T20 World Cup 2026 India 2026 T20 World Cup Squad
