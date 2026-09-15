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English NewsSportsCricketIndia Have 7 More Asia Cup Titles Than Pakistan, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh Combined - Full List

India Have 7 More Asia Cup Titles Than Pakistan, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh Combined - Full List

India lead the combined men’s and women’s Asia Cup title tally with 17 trophies, while Pakistan have won just two.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India leads Asia Cup history with 17 combined titles.
  • Men's team secured nine titles, most in the format.
  • Women's team won eighth title by defeating Sri Lanka.
  • India's total significantly surpasses all other nations.

India have strengthened their position as the most successful team in Asia Cup history, with the men’s and women’s titles combined giving the country a total of 17 trophies. The Indian men’s team has won the Asia Cup nine times, while the women’s team claimed their eighth title after defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the 2026 final.

That combined record puts India well clear of the other teams in the tournament’s history.

India Lead Men’s Asia Cup Record

India are the most successful team in the men’s Asia Cup, having won the competition nine times across its ODI and T20 formats.

Sri Lanka are second with six titles, while Pakistan have lifted the men’s trophy twice.

India’s nine men’s titles, along with their eight women’s championships, take their overall Asia Cup tally to 17.

India Win Eighth Women’s Asia Cup

India added another women’s Asia Cup title in 2026 after beating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final.

The victory took India’s women’s tally to eight, with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh having won the tournament once each.

India’s dominance in the women’s competition has therefore played a major role in their commanding overall record.

Combined Asia Cup Titles: Full List

  1. India: 17 titles—Men's Asia Cup: 9 | Women’s Asia Cup: 8
  2. Sri Lanka: 7 titles—Men's Asia Cup: 6 | Women’s Asia Cup: 1
  3. Pakistan: 2 titles—Men's Asia Cup: 2 | Women’s Asia Cup: 0
  4. Bangladesh: 1 title—Men's Asia Cup: 0 | Women’s Asia Cup: 1

India’s combined total of 17 trophies is more than twice Sri Lanka’s seven and far ahead of Pakistan’s two.

While Pakistan have won the men’s Asia Cup twice, their women’s team are yet to claim the title. Bangladesh, meanwhile, have one women’s Asia Cup trophy to their name.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many combined Asia Cup titles has India won?

India has won a total of 17 combined Asia Cup titles, making them the most successful nation. This includes both men's and women's tournaments.

What is India's record in the Men's and Women's Asia Cup separately?

The Indian men's team has won the Asia Cup nine times. The Indian women's team has claimed eight titles, contributing to their dominant overall record.

Which country holds the second-highest number of combined Asia Cup titles?

Sri Lanka holds the second-highest number of combined Asia Cup titles with seven. This total comprises six men's titles and one women's title.

When did the Indian women's team win their eighth Asia Cup title?

The Indian women's team secured their eighth Asia Cup title in 2026. They achieved this by defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final match.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sri Lanka Cricket Pakistan Cricket Asia Cup Women's Asia Cup Asia Cup Winners India Cricket Women’s Asia Cup
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