Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Be Banned After Heated On-Field Exchange? Details Inside

India A batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has found himself at the centre of controversy during the ongoing tri-series in Sri Lanka, with the 15-year-old potentially facing disciplinary action following an altercation with a Sri Lankan player after a dramatic defeat to Sri Lanka A.

Having earned widespread praise for his performances in recent months, Sooryavanshi is now making headlines for reasons beyond his batting. The incident occurred after India A lost a tense Super Over contest, raising questions about the youngster's conduct on the field.

India A required 17 runs to win in the Super Over but managed only nine against the disciplined bowling of Sri Lanka A pacer Kughathas Mathulan. Suryavanshi faced three deliveries, scoring six runs, including a boundary, but was unable to guide his side to win.

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As Sri Lanka A players celebrated the win, tensions flared on the field. Sooryavanshi and his batting partner Suryansh Shedge were walking back when an exchange with members of the Sri Lankan camp reportedly sparked a confrontation. Television footage appeared to show the young batter shoving a Sri Lankan player, triggering a heated exchange between players from both teams.

The situation threatened to escalate before senior Sri Lanka A cricketer Niroshan Dickwella stepped in to calm matters. Even as he left the field, Suryavanshi was seen gesturing towards opposition players and continuing the verbal exchange.

Vaibhav got into a heated argument with Sri Lankan players after the super over pic.twitter.com/wnGyEF6Nvw — Abhi (@AbhiMSD_07) June 15, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to face ban?

Notably, this was not the only contentious moment involving Sooryavanshi during the match. Earlier, he was involved in a dispute following the third umpire's decision to award a no-ball on the final delivery of Sri Lanka A's Super Over.

While India A captain Tilak Varma discussed the decision with the officials, Sooryavanshi, from the dugout, also became involved in the conversation. The situation eventually required head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar to intervene and pull him away.

The two incidents have put the teenager's behaviour under scrutiny and could attract the attention of match officials.

As of now, match referee Pradeep Jayaprakash has not announced any sanctions. However, cricket experts believe the matter could be reviewed under the ICC Code of Conduct, potentially resulting in fines, demerit points or even a suspension depending on the severity of the offence.

Physical confrontations are treated seriously under cricket's disciplinary framework. During the 2024 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Virat Kohli was penalised for a Level 1 offence involving physical contact and a verbal altercation with an opponent. Sooryavanshi's case, however, may be viewed more seriously if officials determine that the contact shown in the footage was deliberate.

Under Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct, inappropriate physical contact involving players, support staff, umpires or match officials constitutes an offence. In assessing such incidents, match referees consider factors including intent, avoidability, the force used and whether any individual was harmed before deciding on an appropriate penalty.

Whether Sooryavanshi faces formal disciplinary action remains to be seen, but the incident has undoubtedly cast a shadow over an otherwise promising tournament for the young batter.