IND-W vs SA-W Final Live Score: South Africa Wins Toss In Women's World Cup Final

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is at the cusp of its conclusion. India and South Africa have outlasted all others to lock horns in the final.

Both sides await their first ever grasp at the coveted trophy, the Women in Blue even more so, playing at home and having lost a final on two previous occasions.

It is also worth noting that South Africa has beaten India once in this tournament, during the group stage, was interestingly, was the first loss that the hosts endured in their run to the final.

How this high-stakes encounter turns out remains to be seen.

IND vs SA: Women's ODI Head To Head

India and South Africa have met in 34 Women's One Day Internationals (WODIs), which is the format in which this World Cup is being played.

Out of these fixtures, the former has won 20, whereas the latter 13, with one match finishing without a result.

This suggests an upper hand to the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team; however, as mentioned earlier, their most recent face-off went in the favour of the Proteas.

That said, if we consider the Women's World Cup alone, India are still ahead on head-to-head statistics, winning 3 out of the 5 IND vs SA matches so far.

India vs South Africa: Women's World Cup 2025 Squads

Here's a look at the full squads of India and South Africa at this Women's World Cup:

IND - Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud

SA - Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase

The playing XIs are expected to be revealed once the toss concludes.