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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Mayank Yadav's Dream Return! Stuns Zimbabwe With First-Ball Wicket

WATCH: Mayank Yadav's Dream Return! Stuns Zimbabwe With First-Ball Wicket

Mayank Yadav made a dream comeback by dismissing Brian Bennett with the first ball of the India vs Zimbabwe T20I, claiming his first international wicket in two years.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 05:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mayank Yadav dismissed Brian Bennett on his first delivery.
  • UltraEdge confirmed the wicket, giving India a perfect start.
  • This marked Yadav's international return after two difficult years.

Mayank Yadav Wicket IND vs ZIM T20: India's pace sensation Mayank Yadav marked his return to the international stage in style, dismissing Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett with the very first delivery of the opening IND vs ZIM T20I. After spending nearly two years battling injuries and setbacks, the fast bowler finally had a moment to celebrate as he claimed his first wicket for India since returning to action. Check it out:

The breakthrough also showcased the raw pace and movement that first made him one of India's most exciting fast-bowling prospects.

Dream Return For Mayank

Operating with his trademark aggression, Mayank delivered a probing ball on a good length very close to the batsman's body.

The delivery straightened just enough after pitching, forcing Bennett into an uncertain poke.

Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan caught it and immediately went up in appeal, convinced there had been an edge despite the on-field umpire showing no interest.

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India opted to review, and UltraEdge confirmed a faint touch, overturning the original decision and sending Bennett back for a golden duck.

The dismissal handed Mayank his first international wicket in two years and provided India with the perfect start to the series.

A Long Road Back

Mayank's latest success comes after a difficult spell away from the spotlight. The speedster burst onto the scene during the IPL two years ago, making an instant impact for Lucknow Super Giants.

He announced himself with figures of three wickets for 27 against Punjab Kings, earning the Player of the Match award on debut.

During that breakthrough performance, he clocked 155.8 kmph, then the fastest delivery of the IPL season, but has looked like a shell of his former self in subsequent seasons.

In fact, Mayank Yadav failed to get even a single wicket during IPL 2026, which prompted questions when was selected for this tour. However, with two wickets already in the IND vs ZIM 1st T20I as of this writing, he appears to be silencing his critics.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Mayank Yadav dismiss with his first delivery in the IND vs ZIM T20I?

Mayank Yadav dismissed Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett with his very first delivery in the opening IND vs ZIM T20I match. This marked his first wicket for India since returning to action.

What was the significance of Mayank Yadav's first wicket against Zimbabwe?

The wicket marked his return to the international stage after battling injuries for nearly two years. It was his first international wicket in two years and gave India a perfect start to the series.

How did Mayank Yadav perform during his IPL debut?

Mayank Yadav made an instant impact for Lucknow Super Giants two years ago. He earned the Player of the Match award on debut with figures of three wickets for 27 against Punjab Kings.

How was Brian Bennett's wicket taken by Mayank Yadav?

Mayank delivered a ball that straightened after pitching, forcing Bennett into an uncertain poke. Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan appealed, and UltraEdge confirmed a faint touch, overturning the original decision.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ishan Kishan Shreyas Iyer Mayank Yadav IND Vs ZIM T20
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