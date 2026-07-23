WATCH: Mayank Yadav's Dream Return! Stuns Zimbabwe With First-Ball Wicket

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mayank Yadav dismissed Brian Bennett on his first delivery.

UltraEdge confirmed the wicket, giving India a perfect start.

This marked Yadav's international return after two difficult years.

Mayank Yadav Wicket IND vs ZIM T20: India's pace sensation Mayank Yadav marked his return to the international stage in style, dismissing Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett with the very first delivery of the opening IND vs ZIM T20I. After spending nearly two years battling injuries and setbacks, the fast bowler finally had a moment to celebrate as he claimed his first wicket for India since returning to action. Check it out:

The breakthrough also showcased the raw pace and movement that first made him one of India's most exciting fast-bowling prospects.

Dream Return For Mayank

Operating with his trademark aggression, Mayank delivered a probing ball on a good length very close to the batsman's body.

The delivery straightened just enough after pitching, forcing Bennett into an uncertain poke.

Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan caught it and immediately went up in appeal, convinced there had been an edge despite the on-field umpire showing no interest.

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India opted to review, and UltraEdge confirmed a faint touch, overturning the original decision and sending Bennett back for a golden duck.

The dismissal handed Mayank his first international wicket in two years and provided India with the perfect start to the series.

A Long Road Back

Mayank's latest success comes after a difficult spell away from the spotlight. The speedster burst onto the scene during the IPL two years ago, making an instant impact for Lucknow Super Giants.

He announced himself with figures of three wickets for 27 against Punjab Kings, earning the Player of the Match award on debut.

During that breakthrough performance, he clocked 155.8 kmph, then the fastest delivery of the IPL season, but has looked like a shell of his former self in subsequent seasons.

In fact, Mayank Yadav failed to get even a single wicket during IPL 2026, which prompted questions when was selected for this tour. However, with two wickets already in the IND vs ZIM 1st T20I as of this writing, he appears to be silencing his critics.