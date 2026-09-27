IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketIND vs WI Playing XI, Toss Update: India Opts To Field; Naman Dhir To Debut!

IND vs WI Playing XI, Toss Update: India Opts To Field; Naman Dhir To Debut!

Naman Dhir is making his international debut. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are all part of India’s playing XI.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 27 Sep 2026 01:43 PM (IST)

India vs West Indies playing XIs: India have won the toss and have opted to field in IND vs WI 1st ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Shubman Gill has confirmed that Naman Dhir is making his international debut. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are all part of India’s playing XI.

Shubman Gill, after the toss, said: We're gonna bowl first. Looks a pretty good surface. Looks like a decent surface, very hot, so I think it'll come a little bit better under lights, so we'll try to chase. [On not having everyone available because of the Asian Games] I mean, I think we've got a pretty decent combination here, going with four bowlers and two all-rounders.

IND vs WI - Playing XIs

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies playing XI: John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

West Indies still have work to do before securing their place at the 2027 ODI World Cup. Currently sitting 10th in the ICC ODI team rankings, the Caribbean side will need to go through the qualification route in February and March 2027.

West Indies are set to face teams including Ireland, the Netherlands, Scotland and the USA during the qualification process, along with other competing nations. Their ongoing ODI series against India provides a challenging opportunity to test themselves against the world’s top-ranked ODI team ahead of that crucial campaign.

The Caribbean side will also be determined to avoid another early setback in their World Cup journey. They missed out on qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup and will be looking to secure their place in the 2027 edition.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 27 Sep 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs WI IND Vs WI Playing XIs India Playing XI Vs West Indies
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India ODI Team: How Many Players Are From Each State? Check Full List
India ODI Team: How Many Players Are From Each State? Check Full List
Cricket
Top 5 Pakistan Batters With Most Runs Against India In International Cricket
Top 5 Pakistan Batters With Most Runs Against India In International Cricket
Cricket
IND vs WI: Rohit-Virat Duo Eye Historic Feat No One Has Achieved Before
IND vs WI: Rohit-Virat Duo Eye Historic Feat No One Has Achieved Before
Cricket
'Reminds Me Of Yuvraj': Yograj Singh Names His Favourite Team India Player
'Reminds Me Of Yuvraj': Yograj Singh Names His Favourite Team India Player
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: LPU Violence Row Deepens as Rape FIR Filed, Students Block Highway, Protest
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress, SP Over SIR Row, Seeks Apology to Nation
Breaking News: SIR Row Sparks Heated Debate as Allies, Opposition Clash Over EC and Politics
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition Over SIR Row, Defends EC Integrity and Process
Breaking News: SIR Debate Heats Up as Opposition, BJP Clash Over EC Clarification and Process
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget