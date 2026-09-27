IND vs WI Playing XI, Toss Update: India Opts To Field; Naman Dhir To Debut!

India vs West Indies playing XIs: India have won the toss and have opted to field in IND vs WI 1st ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Shubman Gill has confirmed that Naman Dhir is making his international debut. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are all part of India’s playing XI.

Shubman Gill, after the toss, said: We're gonna bowl first. Looks a pretty good surface. Looks like a decent surface, very hot, so I think it'll come a little bit better under lights, so we'll try to chase. [On not having everyone available because of the Asian Games] I mean, I think we've got a pretty decent combination here, going with four bowlers and two all-rounders.

IND vs WI - Playing XIs

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies playing XI: John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

West Indies still have work to do before securing their place at the 2027 ODI World Cup. Currently sitting 10th in the ICC ODI team rankings, the Caribbean side will need to go through the qualification route in February and March 2027.

West Indies are set to face teams including Ireland, the Netherlands, Scotland and the USA during the qualification process, along with other competing nations. Their ongoing ODI series against India provides a challenging opportunity to test themselves against the world’s top-ranked ODI team ahead of that crucial campaign.

The Caribbean side will also be determined to avoid another early setback in their World Cup journey. They missed out on qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup and will be looking to secure their place in the 2027 edition.