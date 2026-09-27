Who Is Naman Dhir? Gambhir’s Surprise Pick Makes ODI Debut vs West Indies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Naman Dhir debuted for India against West Indies.

His exceptional domestic, IPL form earned the call-up.

He provides powerful middle-order batting and valuable off-spin.

IND vs WI Live: ndia have handed Naman Dhir his ODI debut against West Indies in the first match of the series, giving the Punjab all-rounder an opportunity to showcase his finishing ability at the international level.

The 26-year-old has earned his call-up after an impressive run across domestic cricket, the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League and the IPL.

Dhir’s biggest selling point is his versatility. He is a powerful middle-order batter capable of taking on bowlers in the death overs, while his off-spin gives India another option with the ball.

Naman Dhir’s Rise To The India ODI Team

Dhir’s performances across the 2025-26 domestic season helped put him firmly on the national selectors’ radar.

He scored 270 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at a strike rate of 103.85 before producing another attacking campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he accumulated 235 runs at a strike rate of 152.60.

However, it was his extraordinary campaign in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League that significantly raised his profile.

Dhir scored 655 runs in just 10 innings at a remarkable strike rate of 217.61. He also produced a spectacular 173 off only 64 deliveries, underlining his ability to change games rapidly with aggressive batting.

IPL Experience Added To His Profile

His domestic form translated into an opportunity with Mumbai Indians in the IPL, where he continued developing as a middle-order option.

During the 2026 season, Dhir scored 318 runs at a strike rate of 147.22. His role required him to bat in different situations, including finishing innings under pressure.

That experience has now helped him move into India's ODI setup, where he could be asked to provide impetus during the middle and final stages of an innings.

Dhir also offers a secondary skill that could prove valuable in India's team combination. His off-spin gives the captain an additional bowling option without requiring the side to sacrifice a specialist batter.

Why Gautam Gambhir Could Value Dhir

Dhir’s selection also fits into a broader preference for multi-skilled cricketers in India's current setup.

Rather than being viewed solely as a batter, he gives the team another route to build flexibility into the playing XI. His ability to contribute in both departments can potentially allow India to strengthen their lower middle order without compromising their bowling options.

With established names occupying several top-order positions, Dhir's primary challenge will be to provide impact in the middle and death overs.

His power-hitting makes him particularly suited to that role, while his off-spin could offer India an extra tactical option depending on the conditions and match situation.

The West Indies ODI therefore represents a significant opportunity for Dhir. After making an impact across domestic cricket and the IPL, he now has his first chance to show whether his all-round skill set can translate to the international stage.