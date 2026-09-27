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English NewsSportsCricketVirat Kohli Smashes 55th ODI Century After 15,000-Run Milestone

Virat Kohli Smashes 55th ODI Century After 15,000-Run Milestone

Virat Kohli smashed his 55th ODI century after crossing 15,000 runs as Shubman Gill also hit a ton during India's chase of 296 against West Indies.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 27 Sep 2026 09:21 PM (IST)

Virat Kohli produced another landmark performance in Thiruvananthapuram, smashing his 55th ODI century during India's chase of 296 against West Indies. Shubman Gill had earlier hit a century, making it a memorable batting display for India.

Kohli reached his century in the 38th over, completing the milestone at 37.4 overs. He brought it up with a six over long-on against Gudakesh Motie, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Kohli Reaches 55th ODI Century

Kohli came down the pitch to a flighted delivery from Motie before lofting it cleanly over long-on. The six took him to his 55th ODI hundred in emphatic fashion.

The veteran batter immediately removed his helmet and raised his bat as the packed Thiruvananthapuram crowd erupted in celebration following another landmark innings.

Kohli's century came after he had already completed another major career milestone earlier in the chase, crossing 15,000 ODI runs in his 303rd innings.

He reached the 15,000-run landmark at 28.5 overs, becoming the latest major milestone in an innings that eventually progressed to his 55th ODI century.

The century also came with India chasing West Indies' 296-run target after the visitors finished their 50 overs on 295/7 in the opening ODI.

Gill Century Adds To India's Chase

Before Kohli's hundred, Shubman Gill had already brought up his century during the chase. The India captain reached three figures at 30.1 overs, completing his hundred from 96 balls.

Gill's century provided India with a strong platform in the pursuit after West Indies had posted a competitive total in the first innings.

Justin Greaves had earlier anchored the West Indies innings with 101 from 108 balls, while John Campbell contributed 62 from 60 deliveries at the top of the order.

Amir Jangoo then supplied late momentum for West Indies, finishing unbeaten on 58 from 43 balls to help take the visitors to 295/7.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav was the standout bowler in the first innings, claiming four wickets for 40 runs from his 10 overs.

Kohli's century now adds another major milestone to an innings already defined by his 15,000 ODI runs. He reached the landmark in style, clearing the long-on boundary against Motie.

With both Kohli and Gill reaching centuries in the chase, India have been powered by their two leading batters while pursuing the 296-run target set by West Indies.

The Thiruvananthapuram crowd witnessed two centuries from India's batting stars, with Kohli's 55th ODI hundred providing the latest major highlight of the opening match.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many ODI centuries did Virat Kohli score in the match against West Indies?

Virat Kohli scored his 55th ODI century during India's chase against West Indies. He completed this milestone in the 38th over of the innings.

What other major milestone did Virat Kohli achieve in the same innings?

In the same innings, Virat Kohli also crossed 15,000 ODI runs. He reached this landmark in his 303rd innings at 28.5 overs.

Did any other Indian batter score a century in the match?

Yes, Shubman Gill also scored a century during India's chase. He reached three figures from 96 balls in the 31st over, providing a strong platform.

What target were India chasing in the match?

India was chasing a target of 296 runs set by West Indies. The visitors had finished their 50 overs with a total of 295/7.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Sep 2026 09:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Shubman Gill Breaking News IND Vs WI ABP Live VIrat Kohli
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