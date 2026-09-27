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English NewsSportsCricketVirat Kohli Creates History With 15,000 ODI Runs As Shubman Gill's Century Light Up Chase

Virat Kohli Creates History With 15,000 ODI Runs As Shubman Gill's Century Light Up Chase

Shubman Gill smashed a century in 96 balls while Virat Kohli crossed 15,000 ODI runs as India chased West Indies' 296-run target in the first ODI.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 27 Sep 2026 08:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • West Indies posted 295/7; Greaves scored 101, Yadav took four.
  • Captain Shubman Gill scored a century leading India's chase.
  • Virat Kohli achieved 15,000 career runs milestone in ODIs.

India produced a strong response in their chase of 296 against West Indies as captain Shubman Gill brought up a century, while Virat Kohli crossed the 15,000-run mark in ODI cricket during the opening match in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kohli Completes 15,000 ODI Runs

Virat Kohli reached another major career milestone during India's chase, completing 15,000 ODI runs in his 303rd innings of the format.

Kohli crossed the landmark at 28.5 overs, adding another entry to an already remarkable list of batting milestones in his ODI career.

The veteran batter's milestone came while India were pursuing the West Indies total, with Gill providing the major contribution at the other end.

Kohli's achievement means he has now accumulated 15,002 runs in 303 ODI innings, according to the match information provided during India's ongoing chase.

Gill Leads India’s Chase

Gill completed his century in the 31st over, reaching the landmark from 96 balls. His hundred came at 30.1 overs as India continued to chase West Indies' 295/7.

The India captain reached the three-figure mark after playing a substantial innings in the pursuit of 296. His century kept India firmly in contention during the chase.

Gill's hundred also added another significant milestone to an innings that had already placed India in a strong position against the West Indies attack.

West Indies had earlier posted 295/7 after India captain Gill opted to bowl first. Justin Greaves top-scored with 101, while Amir Jangoo finished unbeaten on 58.

Kuldeep Yadav was India's leading bowler in the first innings, claiming four wickets for 40 runs from his allotted 10 overs against the West Indies.

John Campbell also made a valuable contribution for the visitors, scoring 62 from 60 deliveries before Kuldeep ended his innings with India fighting back.

With Gill already past three figures, India have two experienced batters at the crease as they continue their pursuit of the 296-run target.

West Indies will need wickets to halt India's progress after the hosts established a strong position in the chase following their first-innings effort.

India's innings has therefore been shaped by two major individual milestones, with Gill reaching three figures and Kohli moving beyond the 15,000-run barrier.

The first ODI has already produced significant batting landmarks, while the result remains undecided as India continue their chase against the West Indies.

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant milestone did Virat Kohli achieve in the match?

Virat Kohli completed 15,000 runs in One Day International (ODI) cricket during India's chase against West Indies. He reached this milestone in his 303rd ODI innings.

How did Shubman Gill perform in India's chase?

Shubman Gill, India's captain, scored a century, reaching 100 runs from 96 balls in the 31st over. His hundred was a major contribution to India's pursuit of 296.

What was the target set by West Indies for India to chase?

West Indies posted a total of 295 runs for 7 wickets. India is currently chasing a target of 296 runs to win the opening match.

Who was India's top bowler in the first innings?

Kuldeep Yadav was India's leading bowler, taking four wickets for 40 runs from his 10 overs against the West Indies.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Sep 2026 08:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Shubman Gill Breaking News IND Vs WI ABP Live VIrat Kohli
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