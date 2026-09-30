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English NewsSportsCricketShubman Gill Smashes Magnificent Century As India Chase Mammoth 406 Target

Shubman Gill Smashes Magnificent Century As India Chase Mammoth 406 Target

India captain Shubman Gill smashed a sensational 62-ball hundred in Guwahati to lead the chase against West Indies in the second ODI.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 08:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shubman Gill hit a quick century chasing 406 runs.
  • He scored 101 runs from just 63 deliveries.
  • Rohit Sharma added 83, building a strong opening partnership.
  • India is well-positioned to win the match and series.

Shubman Gill Century India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: India captain Shubman Gill led from the front with a breathtaking century against West Indies in Guwahati on Wednesday, keeping the hosts firmly in control of their massive 406-run chase.

The Indian skipper reached his three-figure milestone off just 62 balls on the first ball of the twenty-first over, flicking bowler Alzarri Joseph stylishly through deep mid-wicket for a boundary.

Gill immediately removed his helmet and raised his bat to acknowledge all corners of the stadium, before opening partner Rohit Sharma walked across to wrap him in a warm embrace.

Opening Masterclass Takes Down Target

Facing a daunting mountain to climb, Gill initially adopted a watchful approach, allowing his senior partner Rohit to take charge early before accelerating with pure timing across the field today.

Rohit maintained fiery aggression at the opposite end, striking 83 runs from 62 balls with seven boundaries and six sixes to completely dismantle the visiting bowling attack from the onset.

Gill moved onto 101 off 63 balls, striking ten crisp fours and five sixes while maintaining an extraordinary strike rate above 160 to wrest total control away from the visitors.

Visitors Helpless Against Relentless Assault

West Indies captain Shai Hope tried multiple bowling combinations, but pace spearhead Alzarri Joseph leaked 45 runs in his first four overs without producing any breakthrough for the Caribbean side.

The sensational opening stand laid the ideal platform for the mammoth pursuit, matching the required run rate and putting India in pole position to pull off a historic chase here.

Having claimed victory in the series opener, India now look destined to seal the three-match bilateral series in emphatic fashion if their top order continues this breathtaking standard of batting.

With both openers operating in supreme touch, the Barsapara crowd remains firmly behind the home side, anticipating one of the greatest successful run chases in fifty-over cricket history on Wednesday.

Frequently Asked Questions

What milestone did Shubman Gill achieve in the 2nd ODI?

Shubman Gill scored a breathtaking century against West Indies. He reached his three-figure milestone off just 62 balls, leading India's massive chase.

What target was India chasing in the match?

India was chasing a massive target of 406 runs in the 2nd ODI against West Indies. The opening partnership provided a strong platform for this pursuit.

How did Rohit Sharma perform as Gill's opening partner?

Rohit Sharma scored 83 runs from 62 balls, maintaining fiery aggression. He struck seven boundaries and six sixes, dismantling the visiting bowling attack.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 08:20 PM (IST)
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