IND vs WI 5th T20I, Bengaluru Weather Live: Rain Reported In Parts Of Bengaluru Ahead Of Toss

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rain and drizzle reported in Bengaluru before T20I decider.

Series is level 2-2; showers forecast for evening match.

Delays to toss or match possible due to weather conditions.

Officials will assess conditions, reduced-overs contest possible.

IND vs WI 5th T20I, Bengaluru Weather Live: Rain concerns have intensified ahead of the fifth T20I between India and West Indies in Bengaluru, with drizzle and rainfall reported in parts of the city. The series decider is scheduled to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, October 17, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST and the match set to begin at 7 PM IST.

With the five-match series level at 2-2, both teams will be aiming to secure the decider. However, the weather remains a concern, with forecasts indicating the possibility of showers and thunderstorms during the evening.

IND vs WI 5th T20I: Latest Bengaluru Weather Update

Drizzle and rain in parts of Bengaluru have raised concerns about the conditions ahead of the toss. The forecast points to continued cloud cover and a risk of further showers during the match window.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast rain or thundershowers in Bengaluru, while other weather forecasts also indicate a possibility of interruptions during the evening. However, city-wide rainfall does not confirm that rain is falling at the stadium itself.

Will Rain Delay The Toss Or Match?

The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST, with the first ball due at 7 PM IST. Any delay will depend on the weather conditions at the venue and the match officials' assessment.

If rain reaches the stadium, ground staff may need time to prepare the playing surface and outfield before play can begin. At the time of this update, a delayed toss or abandoned match should not be reported as confirmed without an official announcement.

IND vs WI 5th T20I: What Happens If Rain Interrupts Play?

If rain interrupts the contest, officials will assess whether play can begin or resume and whether the match can be completed within the available time. A reduced-overs contest may be possible, depending on the conditions and applicable playing regulations.

India and West Indies enter the final match level at 2-2, making the weather an important factor in the series decider. Further updates will depend on fresh conditions at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and official announcements.