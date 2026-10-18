Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sooryavanshi remained sidelined, as rain abandoned the series finale.

Iyer cited strong openers, advised Sooryavanshi positive mindset.

Openers Samson and Abhishek had limited impact in shortened match.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s wait for another India appearance continued in the fifth T20I against West Indies, with the team management sticking to Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order. The series finale, however, was abandoned because of rain after being reduced to a nine-over contest, which never got completed. After the washout, Shreyas Iyer explained the message he has been sharing with the 15-year-old while he waits for his chance in the national side.

Iyer Explains Why Sooryavanshi Must Wait

Iyer acknowledged that Sooryavanshi may be eager to get back onto the field after a remarkable IPL campaign.

However, he pointed to the performances of India’s established opening combination as the reason for the youngster’s limited opportunities.

"I just keep telling him, you'll get your opportunity. You see, there are two batters who have probably won the World Cup for you, and they've been consistent with the run scoring as well,"

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The India batter also stressed the importance of maintaining a positive mindset instead of becoming consumed by selection concerns.

"So, if you are consistent with your processes and your mindset is a bit light, don't think too much about getting an opportunity right now. I know what must be going on in his mind, especially after a phenomenal IPL season,"

"But you have to wait sometimes, and we've got two fantastic openers who have been consistent throughout. That's the interaction I basically had with him, right from the Afghanistan series,"

Samson & Abhishek Face Pressure To Deliver

The opening pair had limited time to make an impact in the rain-affected finale. Abhishek managed six runs, while Samson scored 16, adding to the scrutiny surrounding India’s opening options.

Samson has endured an inconsistent run recently, although his 82 in the third T20I against West Indies offered a reminder of his ability to make a substantial contribution.

Under head coach Gautam Gambhir, Sooryavanshi has featured in only three playing XIs, all during the T20I series against England earlier this year.