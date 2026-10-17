IND vs WI 5th T20I Live: Toss, Playing XIs, Revised Overs & Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Playing?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom West Indies won toss, chose to bowl first.

Rain delayed series decider; revised start 9:15 PM.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar joins India's XI for crucial match.

IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Updates: West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the fifth and final T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match was delayed due to rain, with the first ball now scheduled to be bowled at 9:15 PM IST.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been included in India's playing XI for the series decider. With the five-match series level at 2-2, both teams will be looking to secure a series victory.

IND vs WI 5th T20I: Toss Result And Revised Start Time

Toss result: West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first

Revised start time: 9:15 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

The persistent rain earlier delayed the toss and disrupted the pre-match schedule. With play now scheduled to begin at 9:15 PM IST, the number of overs per side will depend on the revised match arrangements confirmed by the officials.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Revised Overs

The fifth T20I between India and West Indies in Bengaluru has been reduced to a nine-overs-a-side contest following the rain delay. The toss is now scheduled for 9 PM IST, with both teams set for a shortened series decider at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Playing

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is playing for India in the fifth T20I. His inclusion is a key development as India look to win the series decider after the teams finished the first four matches level at 2-2.

The confirmed playing XIs and the final number of overs per side will be updated as the official details become available.

Stay tuned for further updates from Bengaluru, including the confirmed teams and revised match details.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph