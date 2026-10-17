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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs WI 5th T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Trophy Decider

IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Trophy Decider

India and West Indies are set for a winner-takes-all T20I showdown in Bengaluru. Find out when the fifth match starts, where to watch live and how to stream it.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 08:38 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India, West Indies play T20I series decider today.
  • Series tied 2-2; both teams seek T20I trophy.
  • Bengaluru hosts finale, but 85% chance of rain.

IND vs WI 5th T20I: The battle for T20I supremacy between India and the West Indies reaches its climax today, October 17, with the fifth match set to determine the winner of the series. With both teams having won twice in the first four encounters, the final contest promises a high-stakes finish at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Men in Blue will be eager to bounce back after losing the fourth T20I by 24 runs in Hyderabad. The visitors, meanwhile, will look to carry that momentum into the decider and secure the series on Indian soil.

IND vs WI 5th T20I: Date, Time And Venue

Here are the key details for fans planning to follow the series finale:

India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Toss: 6:30 PM IST

First ball: 7:00 PM IST 

Having said that, the fixture could also face an interruption from the weather.

Rain has been forecast in Bengaluru, with an 85% probability of precipitation in the evening according to Accuweather, raising concerns about whether the teams will get a full match.

Where To Watch IND vs WI 5th T20I Live

India vs West Indies T20I series finale will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

Read More: Chahal Breaks Silence On 2023 World Cup Snub, Reveals Rohit Sharma’s Clear Message

Those who prefer watching online via mobile phones, tablets or other supported device can access the live stream through the JioHotstar app or website.

India And West Indies Battle For Series Honours

The series has swung between the two sides, setting up a final match with everything to play for.

India claimed victories in Lucknow and Indore, while West Indies responded with wins in Ranchi and Hyderabad. 

With the series locked at 2-2, the Bengaluru encounter will decide which team finishes the T20I leg with the trophy.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the IND vs WI 5th T20I taking place?

The 5th T20I between India and West Indies will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the 5th T20I start?

The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST. The first ball of the match will be bowled at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch the IND vs WI 5th T20I live?

Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports Network TV channels. Online streaming is available through the JioHotstar app or website.

Are there any weather concerns for the match?

Yes, rain and thunderstorms are forecast in Bengaluru for the evening, with an 85% probability of precipitation according to Accuweather.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 08:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Shai Hope Shreyas Iyer IND Vs WI T20Is
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