Ishan Kishan hit a 92-meter six off Romario Shepherd, which landed on the roof of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. This extraordinary hit forced the umpires to call for a replacement ball.
WATCH: Ishan Kishan’s 92-Metre Monster Six Lands On Chinnaswamy Roof, Forces Ball Change
IND vs WI 5th T20I: Watch Ishan Kishan smash a 92-metre six off Romario Shepherd onto the Chinnaswamy Stadium roof during the India vs West Indies 5th T20I.
- Ishan Kishan hit a 92-meter six onto stadium roof.
- Rain-shortened T20I saw Kishan score 30 off 10 balls.
- Ball replacement followed; match ended with no result.
- The series remained tied 2-2 after match abandonment.
IND vs WI 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan produced one of the standout moments of India’s rain-hit T20I against West Indies in Bengaluru, launching a 92-metre six off Romario Shepherd that landed on the roof of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The left-hander’s extraordinary hit cleared the fine-leg boundary and forced the umpires to call for a replacement ball after the original went out of the ground.
WATCH: Ishan Kishan’s Massive Six Lands On Chinnaswamy Roof
The six came during India’s innings in the fifth T20I, which had been reduced to nine overs per side because of rain. Kishan moved away from his original position as Shepherd approached and adjusted brilliantly to a length delivery.
WATCH VIDEO
Into the orbit 🚀 Ishan Kishan got the Bengaluru crowd going with a quick-fire 3⃣0⃣(10) 🎇 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/hpGnrNyZVS #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ | @ishankishan51 https://t.co/CdeDA9r87n— BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2026
Getting down on one knee, Kishan swept the ball powerfully over fine leg. The shot travelled an estimated 92 metres before landing on the stadium roof, leaving spectators stunned by the sheer distance and power behind the stroke.
With the original ball disappearing out of the ground, the umpires had to arrange a replacement. The incident added another dramatic moment to a contest already affected by repeated rain interruptions.
Ishan Kishan Delivers When India Need A Quick Start
With the match shortened to just nine overs per side, India needed to score quickly from the outset. Kishan responded with an aggressive approach, putting pressure on the West Indies bowlers and making the most of the limited time available.
The left-handed batter scored 30 off just 10 deliveries, striking three fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 300, according to the match scorecard. His innings provided India with early momentum before he was caught by Rovman Powell off Shamar Joseph.
Kishan’s six off Shepherd stood out for its distance and execution, underlining his ability to clear the boundary even against a length delivery. The hit also gave fans a memorable highlight from a match in which rain ultimately had the final say.
India reached 118/5 in 7.4 overs before further rain interrupted play. The fifth T20I ended without a result, leaving the five-match series tied 2-2.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was a notable moment from the rain-hit T20I?
How many runs did Ishan Kishan score in the match?
Ishan Kishan scored 30 runs off just 10 deliveries. His aggressive innings included three fours and two sixes, played at a strike rate of 300.
What was the outcome of the fifth T20I match?
The fifth T20I was interrupted by further rain after India reached 118/5 in 7.4 overs. The match ended without a result, leaving the series tied at 2-2.
Why was the match shortened to nine overs per side?
The match was reduced to nine overs per side because of repeated rain interruptions. This required India to score quickly from the outset.