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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs WI 4th T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue & Live Streaming

IND vs WI 4th T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue & Live Streaming

India take on West Indies in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on October 14, with the hosts aiming to extend their series lead. Check match timing and streaming details.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 12:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India leads West Indies 2-1 entering fourth T20I.
  • Fourth T20I is October 14 in Hyderabad.
  • India targets series win; West Indies seeks comeback.

IND vs WI 4th T20I: India and West Indies will return to action for the fourth T20I in a few days, with the series entering a decisive phase. The Men in Blue hold a 2-1 advantage after surviving a late challenge to win the third match by 14 runs in Indore. The hosts will now look to strengthen their position and move closer to sealing the five-match series. West Indies, on the other hand, need to bounce back to keep the contest alive and force a decider in the final fixture.

IND vs WI 4th T20I: All Details

The fourth India vs West Indies T20I is scheduled to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Here are the key details for fans planning to follow the game:

Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Match Time: 7:00 PM IST

Toss: 6:30 PM IST

Also Check || WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav, Tilak Varma Make Early-Morning Visit To Mahakaleshwar Temple

IND vs WI 4th T20I: TV Telecast & Live Streaming

Viewers in India can catch IND vs WI 4th T20I live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

Those who prefer watching on digital platforms can follow the action through the JioHotstar app and website. Note that this requires a paid subscription.

India Look To Build On Indore Win

India’s third T20I victory was built on an aggressive batting effort and timely breakthroughs with the ball.

Abhishek Sharma led the scoring with 69 off 30, helping India post 223, before Arshdeep Singh and the other bowlers restricted West Indies to 209/7.

Shamar Springer’s unbeaten 35 off 11 balls briefly raised hopes of a dramatic finish, but India held their nerve to defend the total.

The visitors will need a stronger all-round showing in Hyderabad, while India will aim to maintain their momentum at Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan's IPL homeground and clinch the series 3-1 before the final fixture.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current series standing between India and West Indies?

India currently holds a 2-1 advantage in the T20I series after winning the third match by 14 runs. They aim to strengthen their position and move closer to sealing the five-match series.

Where and when will the 4th IND vs WI T20I be played?

The fourth T20I is scheduled for Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The match will commence at 7:00 PM IST.

How can I watch the IND vs WI 4th T20I in India?

In India, viewers can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For digital platforms, it will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, requiring a paid subscription.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Oct 2026 12:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Abhishek Sharma Shreyas Iyer IND Vs WI T20Is
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