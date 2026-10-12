IND vs WI 4th T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue & Live Streaming

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India leads West Indies 2-1 entering fourth T20I.

Fourth T20I is October 14 in Hyderabad.

India targets series win; West Indies seeks comeback.

IND vs WI 4th T20I: India and West Indies will return to action for the fourth T20I in a few days, with the series entering a decisive phase. The Men in Blue hold a 2-1 advantage after surviving a late challenge to win the third match by 14 runs in Indore. The hosts will now look to strengthen their position and move closer to sealing the five-match series. West Indies, on the other hand, need to bounce back to keep the contest alive and force a decider in the final fixture.

IND vs WI 4th T20I: All Details

The fourth India vs West Indies T20I is scheduled to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Here are the key details for fans planning to follow the game:

Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Match Time: 7:00 PM IST

Toss: 6:30 PM IST

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IND vs WI 4th T20I: TV Telecast & Live Streaming

Viewers in India can catch IND vs WI 4th T20I live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

Those who prefer watching on digital platforms can follow the action through the JioHotstar app and website. Note that this requires a paid subscription.

India Look To Build On Indore Win

India’s third T20I victory was built on an aggressive batting effort and timely breakthroughs with the ball.

Abhishek Sharma led the scoring with 69 off 30, helping India post 223, before Arshdeep Singh and the other bowlers restricted West Indies to 209/7.

Shamar Springer’s unbeaten 35 off 11 balls briefly raised hopes of a dramatic finish, but India held their nerve to defend the total.

The visitors will need a stronger all-round showing in Hyderabad, while India will aim to maintain their momentum at Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan's IPL homeground and clinch the series 3-1 before the final fixture.