IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketShai Hope's Century Fire West Indies To 247/3, Can India Chase 248 In Hyderabad?

Shai Hope's Century Fire West Indies To 247/3, Can India Chase 248 In Hyderabad?

Shai Hope smashed 102 off 50 balls as West Indies posted 247/3 against India in the 4th T20I. India need 248 runs to seal the series.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 08:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shai Hope's century powered West Indies to 247/3.
  • Hetmyer, Rutherford provided strong support for the high total.
  • India needs 248 runs to clinch the T20I series.

IND vs WI 4th T20I Live: West Indies captain Shai Hope produced a blistering century to power his side to 247/3 in 20 overs against India in the fourth T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Hope's explosive knock, backed by contributions from Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford, put India under pressure as the hosts now need 248 runs to win the match and clinch the five-match series.

Shai Hope Leads West Indies' Batting Blitz

Hope was the centrepiece of West Indies' imposing total, smashing an unbeaten 102 off 50 deliveries. The right-hander struck four fours and nine sixes, maintaining a strike rate of 204 as he kept the Indian bowlers under pressure throughout the innings.

West Indies made an aggressive start after India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl. The visitors raced to 79/1 in the powerplay, with Hope and the other top-order batters taking advantage of the early scoring opportunities. The six-over burst gave West Indies the platform for a total approaching 250. Source

Jewel Andrew provided early support to Hope, scoring 21 off 16 balls, including two fours and a six. However, Axar Patel broke the opening partnership by trapping Andrew leg-before, giving India their first breakthrough.

Shimron Hetmyer then injected further momentum into the innings with a rapid 33 off just 12 deliveries. His knock featured four fours and two sixes, taking the attack to India's bowlers and helping West Indies sustain their scoring rate. Prince Yadav eventually dismissed Hetmyer, but the wicket did little to slow the visitors' progress.

Rutherford Finishes Strong As West Indies Reach 247

Rovman Powell added another useful contribution, scoring 24 off 17 balls before Arshdeep Singh had him caught by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. India had picked up three wickets, but the visitors continued to find runs through Hope and Rutherford.

Sherfane Rutherford remained unbeaten on 49 from 26 deliveries, striking four fours and three sixes. He fell just one run short of a half-century, but his late contribution helped West Indies finish with a formidable 247/3.

West Indies scored at a rate of 12.35 runs per over and collected 18 extras, including 13 wides and one no-ball. The extras added to India's workload on a difficult evening for the bowling attack.

Axar Patel, Prince Yadav and Arshdeep Singh were the three Indian bowlers to claim wickets, dismissing Andrew, Hetmyer and Powell respectively. Despite those breakthroughs, India were unable to contain the scoring across the full 20 overs.

India Need 248 To Seal The T20I Series

The target leaves India with a demanding chase in Hyderabad. Shreyas Iyer's side entered the fourth T20I with a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after winning the third match in Indore. A victory would give India an unassailable 3-1 lead, while a West Indies win would level the series at 2-2 and set up a decider.

India's batters now face the task of chasing 248 against a West Indies side that has demonstrated its ability to produce big totals and aggressive performances in the series. Hope's century and Rutherford's unbeaten 49 have given the visitors a strong platform, leaving India needing a substantial batting effort to secure the series in Hyderabad.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was West Indies' total score in the 4th T20I against India?

West Indies scored 247 runs for 3 wickets in their 20 overs. Shai Hope's unbeaten century was central to their imposing total.

Who was the top scorer for West Indies in this match?

Shai Hope was the top scorer for West Indies, remaining unbeaten on 102 runs from 50 deliveries. He maintained a strike rate of 204.

What is India's target to win the 4th T20I and the series?

India needs to score 248 runs to win the match. A victory would allow them to clinch the five-match T20I series with a 3-1 lead.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Oct 2026 08:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Shai Hope West Indies Cricket Breaking News ABP Live IND Vs WI 4th T20I
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Tilak Varma Arrives In Rs 5 Cr Orange Lamborghini For Hyderabad T20I, What's Special?
WATCH: Tilak Varma Pulls Up In Rs 5 Cr Orange Lamborghini For Hyderabad T20I
Cricket
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live: Toss Result & Confirmed Playing 11
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live: Toss Result & Confirmed Playing 11
Cricket
IPL Trade: T Natarajan Returns To SRH, Zeeshan Ansari Moves To Delhi Capitals
IPL Trade: T Natarajan Returns To SRH, Zeeshan Ansari Moves To Delhi Capitals
Cricket
WATCH: MI Owner Akash Ambani Spotted Playing Cricket With Suryakumar Yadav In Viral Video
WATCH: Akash Ambani Spotted Playing Cricket With Suryakumar Yadav In Viral Video
Advertisement

Videos

CHINA TECHNOLOGY: चीन ने बनाए 'SUPER'MEN ! |ABPLIVE
POLITICAL NEWS: Rahul Gandhi to Address Press Conference on CEC and SIR Row, Congress Plans Jantar Mantar March
PUNJAB NEWS: Bulldozer Action Begins in Mansa After Anti-Drug Activist Parminder Singh Jhotta Murder Case
PUNJAB NEWS: Jhotta Murder Case, Bulldozer Action Prepared Against Accused Ashwini Kumar's Property in Mansa
UP POLITICAL NEWS: 3 Rebel Samajwadi Party MLAs Join BJP Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget