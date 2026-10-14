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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs WI 4th T20I Live: Toss Result & Confirmed Playing 11

IND vs WI 4th T20I Live: Toss Result & Confirmed Playing 11

IND vs Wi 4th T20I Live: India face West Indies in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad. Follow toss updates, confirmed playing XIs, team news and the latest series developments.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 05:52 PM (IST)

IND vs Wi 4th T20I Live: India will take on West Indies in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, October 14. With India leading the series 2-1, the hosts will look to secure an unassailable lead, while West Indies will aim to level the series and force a decider.

IND vs WI 4th T20I: Toss Result

Toss: [To be updated after toss]

Decision: [To be updated after toss]

India captain Shreyas Iyer and West Indies skipper Shai Hope will be involved in the toss ahead of the fourth T20I. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 6:30 PM IST.

India head into the contest after winning the third T20I by 14 runs in Indore. Abhishek Sharma starred with the bat, scoring 69 off 30 deliveries as India posted 223/7 before restricting West Indies to 209/7.

The hosts will now look to build on that performance and wrap up the series in Hyderabad. West Indies, meanwhile, will need a win to keep the five-match contest alive.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I: India Playing XI

India Playing XI: [To be updated with confirmed playing XI after toss]

West Indies Playing XI

West Indies Playing XI: [To Be Updated with confirmed playing XI after toss]

India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Series Scenario

India currently lead the five-match T20I series 2-1. A victory in Hyderabad would give the hosts an unassailable 3-1 lead, while a West Indies win would level the series at 2-2 and set up a decider in the fifth T20I.

The fourth match will therefore be crucial for both sides, with India aiming to seal the series and West Indies fighting to stay in contention.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Shai Hope Shreyas Iyer IND Vs WI IND Vs WI Live IND Vs WI 4th T20I
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