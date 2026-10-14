IND vs WI 4th T20I Live: Toss Result & Confirmed Playing 11

IND vs Wi 4th T20I Live: India will take on West Indies in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, October 14. With India leading the series 2-1, the hosts will look to secure an unassailable lead, while West Indies will aim to level the series and force a decider.

IND vs WI 4th T20I: Toss Result

Toss: [To be updated after toss]

Decision: [To be updated after toss]

India captain Shreyas Iyer and West Indies skipper Shai Hope will be involved in the toss ahead of the fourth T20I. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 6:30 PM IST.

India head into the contest after winning the third T20I by 14 runs in Indore. Abhishek Sharma starred with the bat, scoring 69 off 30 deliveries as India posted 223/7 before restricting West Indies to 209/7.

The hosts will now look to build on that performance and wrap up the series in Hyderabad. West Indies, meanwhile, will need a win to keep the five-match contest alive.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I: India Playing XI

India Playing XI: [To be updated with confirmed playing XI after toss]

West Indies Playing XI

West Indies Playing XI: [To Be Updated with confirmed playing XI after toss]

India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Series Scenario

India currently lead the five-match T20I series 2-1. A victory in Hyderabad would give the hosts an unassailable 3-1 lead, while a West Indies win would level the series at 2-2 and set up a decider in the fifth T20I.

The fourth match will therefore be crucial for both sides, with India aiming to seal the series and West Indies fighting to stay in contention.