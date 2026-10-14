IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketSanju Samson's Fifty Gives India Hope In 248-Run Chase Against West Indies

Sanju Samson's Fifty Gives India Hope In 248-Run Chase Against West Indies

IND vs WI 4th T20I: Sanju Samson smashed a 20-ball fifty against West Indies in the 4th T20I as India chased 248 to win the match and seal the series in Hyderabad.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 09:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • West Indies posted 247/3, led by Shai Hope's 102*.
  • Sanju Samson hit a 20-ball fifty during India's chase.
  • India chases 248 to seal the five-match T20I series.

IND vs WI 4th T20I: Sanju Samson produced a blistering start to India's chase against West Indies in the fourth T20I, bringing up a 20-ball half-century in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The wicketkeeper-batter reached the milestone with a boundary off Romario Shepherd in the fourth over, drawing loud applause from the crowd as Abhishek Sharma congratulated him with a glove punch.

Sanju Samson Reaches Fifty In Just 20 Balls

Samson brought up his half-century by forcing a back-of-a-length delivery from Shepherd through the off side. With the field packed on that side, he found the gap between cover-point and extra-cover to collect four runs and complete a remarkable 20-ball fifty.

The boundary sparked a loud response from the Hyderabad crowd, with Samson raising his bat to acknowledge the applause. Abhishek Sharma also came over to congratulate his opening partner as India looked to build momentum in the steep chase.

The rapid half-century gave India an early boost after West Indies had posted 247/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Samson's aggressive approach put pressure on the visitors' bowling attack and gave the hosts a platform in their pursuit of 248.

India Chase 248 To Seal The Series

West Indies captain Shai Hope had earlier led the way with an unbeaten 102 off 50 deliveries. Shimron Hetmyer added 33 from just 12 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford finished unbeaten on 49 off 26 as the visitors reached 247/3.

India entered the fourth T20I with a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. A win in Hyderabad would secure the series at 3-1, while a West Indies victory would force a deciding fifth match.

Samson's 20-ball fifty has provided India with a major early contribution, but the hosts still need to sustain their scoring rate against a demanding target. His partnership with Abhishek Sharma could prove important in determining whether India can complete the chase and clinch the series.

Frequently Asked Questions

How quickly did Sanju Samson reach his half-century in the 4th T20I?

Sanju Samson scored a blistering 20-ball half-century against West Indies. He reached this milestone with a boundary off Romario Shepherd in the fourth over.

What was West Indies' final score in the 4th T20I?

West Indies posted a total of 247/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Shai Hope led their scoring with an unbeaten 102 runs.

What is India chasing in the 4th T20I, and what are the series implications?

India is chasing a target of 248 runs to win the match. A victory would secure the five-match series 3-1 for India.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Oct 2026 09:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies T20 Cricket Breaking News IND Vs WI ABP Live SANJU SAMSON
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Shai Hope's Century Fire West Indies To 247/3, Can India Chase 248 In Hyderabad?
Shai Hope's Century Fire West Indies To 247/3, Can India Chase 248 In Hyderabad?
Cricket
WATCH: Tilak Varma Arrives In Rs 5 Cr Orange Lamborghini For Hyderabad T20I, What's Special?
WATCH: Tilak Varma Pulls Up In Rs 5 Cr Orange Lamborghini For Hyderabad T20I
Cricket
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live: Toss Result & Confirmed Playing 11
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live: Toss Result & Confirmed Playing 11
Cricket
IPL Trade: T Natarajan Returns To SRH, Zeeshan Ansari Moves To Delhi Capitals
IPL Trade: T Natarajan Returns To SRH, Zeeshan Ansari Moves To Delhi Capitals
Advertisement

Videos

CHINA TECHNOLOGY: चीन ने बनाए 'SUPER'MEN ! |ABPLIVE
POLITICAL NEWS: Rahul Gandhi to Address Press Conference on CEC and SIR Row, Congress Plans Jantar Mantar March
PUNJAB NEWS: Bulldozer Action Begins in Mansa After Anti-Drug Activist Parminder Singh Jhotta Murder Case
PUNJAB NEWS: Jhotta Murder Case, Bulldozer Action Prepared Against Accused Ashwini Kumar's Property in Mansa
UP POLITICAL NEWS: 3 Rebel Samajwadi Party MLAs Join BJP Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget