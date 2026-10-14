Sanju Samson's Fifty Gives India Hope In 248-Run Chase Against West Indies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom West Indies posted 247/3, led by Shai Hope's 102*.

Sanju Samson hit a 20-ball fifty during India's chase.

India chases 248 to seal the five-match T20I series.

IND vs WI 4th T20I: Sanju Samson produced a blistering start to India's chase against West Indies in the fourth T20I, bringing up a 20-ball half-century in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The wicketkeeper-batter reached the milestone with a boundary off Romario Shepherd in the fourth over, drawing loud applause from the crowd as Abhishek Sharma congratulated him with a glove punch.

Sanju Samson Reaches Fifty In Just 20 Balls

Samson brought up his half-century by forcing a back-of-a-length delivery from Shepherd through the off side. With the field packed on that side, he found the gap between cover-point and extra-cover to collect four runs and complete a remarkable 20-ball fifty.

The boundary sparked a loud response from the Hyderabad crowd, with Samson raising his bat to acknowledge the applause. Abhishek Sharma also came over to congratulate his opening partner as India looked to build momentum in the steep chase.

The rapid half-century gave India an early boost after West Indies had posted 247/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Samson's aggressive approach put pressure on the visitors' bowling attack and gave the hosts a platform in their pursuit of 248.

India Chase 248 To Seal The Series

West Indies captain Shai Hope had earlier led the way with an unbeaten 102 off 50 deliveries. Shimron Hetmyer added 33 from just 12 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford finished unbeaten on 49 off 26 as the visitors reached 247/3.

India entered the fourth T20I with a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. A win in Hyderabad would secure the series at 3-1, while a West Indies victory would force a deciding fifth match.

Samson's 20-ball fifty has provided India with a major early contribution, but the hosts still need to sustain their scoring rate against a demanding target. His partnership with Abhishek Sharma could prove important in determining whether India can complete the chase and clinch the series.