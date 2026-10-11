IND vs WI: Shai Hope Set To Break Chris Gayle's 3 Major Records

Chris Gayle has several remarkable records to his name in T20 International cricket, but West Indies captain Shai Hope now has a chance to surpass the legendary batter in three major categories. After producing a match-winning century against India in the second T20I, Hope will look to continue his impressive form in the third encounter.

India posted a formidable 249 in the second T20I, but the West Indies chased down the target in style to level the five-match series 1-1. Hope led from the front with an unbeaten 102 off just 45 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford smashed 84 off 37 deliveries.

Shai Hope's stunning knock not only helped the visitors register a memorable victory but also brought him closer to some of Gayle's long-standing T20I records. If he delivers another big performance in the third match, he could move ahead of the former West Indies opener in three categories.

1. Most T20I Centuries For West Indies

Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis and Shai Hope have each scored two centuries in T20 Internationals for the West Indies. Hope joined the pair after his hundred in the second match against India.

If the West Indies captain scores another century in the third T20I, he will become the first among them to register three T20I hundreds for the team, moving to the top of this list.

2. Most T20I Runs For West Indies

Shai Hope is also on the verge of overtaking Gayle's tally of T20I runs for the West Indies. Gayle scored 1,899 runs in the format, while Hope has 1,897 to his name.

The gap is just two runs, meaning Hope needs three more runs to surpass Gayle and claim the record. He could achieve the milestone early in his innings in the third T20I.

3. Most Fours In T20 Internationals For West Indies

Chris Gayle has hit 158 fours in T20 Internationals for the West Indies, while Hope has struck 148. The captain therefore needs 11 boundaries to go past the former opener's tally.

Although this record may require a more substantial boundary-hitting effort, Hope's current form gives him an opportunity to close the gap.

Can Shai Hope Lead West Indies To Another Win?

With the series level at 1-1, the third T20I presents Hope with an opportunity to strengthen his team's position while chasing three major records associated with Gayle. It remains to be seen how many milestones the West Indies captain can achieve and whether he can guide his side to another victory against India.