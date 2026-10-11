IND vs WI 3rd T20I: India Bowled Out For 223 As West Indies Fight Back After Abhishek's Blitz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Sharma scored 69, providing India a strong start.

Ishan Kishan added 37, building a substantial scoring platform.

West Indies bowlers took regular wickets, restricting India to 223.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live: India were bowled out for 223 in the third T20I against West Indies in Indore, losing their final wicket off the last ball of the innings. Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 69 off 30 balls had put the hosts in a strong position, but West Indies fought back through regular wickets to restrict India to 223/10 in 20 overs.

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan Power India After Early Blow

India suffered an early setback when Sanju Samson was dismissed for three, but Abhishek quickly shifted the momentum with an aggressive display of power-hitting. The left-hander struck six fours and five sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 230 to give India a flying start.

Abhishek found an effective partner in Ishan Kishan, who continued the attack with 37 off just 18 deliveries. Kishan hit six fours and a six as the pair helped India recover from Samson’s early dismissal and build a substantial platform.

Their partnership took India past the 100-run mark before Kishan was stumped off Roston Chase. Shreyas Iyer then fell for one, also dismissed by Chase, leaving India needing another substantial contribution from their middle order.

Tilak Varma kept the scoring moving with 28 off 16 balls, including four boundaries, but his innings ended in a run-out involving Kamil Pooran, Shai Hope and Gudakesh Motie.

West Indies Strike Back As India Lose Final Wickets

Naman Dhir added 10 off five deliveries before being caught off Gudakesh Motie, while Nitish Kumar Reddy contributed 21 from 14 balls. However, India struggled to maintain the early scoring rate as West Indies continued to pick up wickets.

Axar Patel scored 20 off 14 balls before being run out, adding to India's growing problems in the latter stages. Arshdeep Singh managed 11, while Prince Yadav remained unbeaten on 13 from six deliveries.

India's innings ended in dramatic fashion on the final delivery of the 20th over. Mayank Yadav was bowled by Shamar Joseph for a duck, leaving India all out for 223.

Joseph and Shamar Springer both made important contributions to the bowling effort, with Joseph dismissing Samson and Mayank, while Springer removed Abhishek and Arshdeep. Chase also claimed the wickets of Kishan and Iyer.

India finished with 223 runs from their allotted 20 overs, including 10 extras. West Indies now need 224 to win the third T20I and take the lead in the five-match series.