Abhishek Sharma's 69, Arshdeep's Triple Strike Power India To 14-Run Win vs West Indies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Sharma's explosive 69 runs powered India to 223.

Pooran, Hetmyer built aggressive partnership, reviving West Indies' chase.

Naman Dhir, Arshdeep Singh took crucial wickets for India.

Springer's late assault insufficient; India secured 14-run victory.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Highlights: India defeated West Indies by 14 runs in the third T20I to secure a victory after defending their total of 223. The visitors finished on 209/7 in 20 overs, with Shamar Springer producing a late assault that threatened to turn the contest around. Naman Dhir and Arshdeep Singh played key roles in India's defence, while Abhishek Sharma's explosive first-innings knock provided the foundation for the hosts.

Shamar Springer's Late Onslaught Falls Short Against India

West Indies needed a strong finish in the final overs, and Springer delivered with an unbeaten 35 off just 11 balls. His innings featured two fours and four sixes, giving the visitors renewed hope during the closing stages.

However, the required rate proved too steep, and India held on to complete a 14-run win. Springer remained unbeaten alongside Roston Chase, who scored five off four balls, but West Indies ended their chase at 209/7.

Naman Dhir, Arshdeep Singh Lead India's Bowling Effort

West Indies made a difficult start after captain and wicketkeeper Shai Hope was dismissed for five off five balls by Arshdeep Singh. Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer then revived the chase with an aggressive partnership.

Pooran scored 42 off 27 deliveries, hitting three fours and three sixes, while Hetmyer made 43 off 26 balls, including six fours and two sixes. Their attacking approach kept West Indies in the contest, but Naman Dhir broke through by dismissing both batters.

Rovman Powell managed only five before falling to Axar Patel, leaving West Indies needing another partnership to maintain the momentum.

Sherfane Rutherford contributed 32 off 20 balls, while Quentin Sampson added 21 from 15 deliveries. Arshdeep removed Rutherford and later dismissed Keemo Paul for 10, helping India prevent the middle order from taking control of the chase.

Nitish Kumar Reddy also chipped in with the wicket of Sampson. Despite Springer's late fireworks, India's bowlers secured the result by restricting West Indies to 209/7.

Abhishek Sharma's Blitz Powers India To 223

Earlier, India were bowled out for 223 in 20 overs after a powerful start from Abhishek Sharma. The left-hander struck 69 off 30 balls, setting the pace for India's innings.

Ishan Kishan supported him with 37 off 18 deliveries, while Tilak Varma made 28 off 16 balls before a bizarre run-out. Nitish Kumar Reddy added 21, and Axar Patel contributed 20 as India maintained a high scoring rate.

India lost wickets towards the end, with Mayank Yadav dismissed for a duck off the final delivery. Prince Yadav remained unbeaten on 13, helping India finish with a total that ultimately proved enough.

West Indies fought hard through Pooran, Hetmyer and Springer's contributions, but India's batting firepower and timely wickets made the difference as the hosts won the third T20I by 14 runs.