IND vs WI 3rd T20I Free Live Streaming: Match Timing And TV Channel Details

IND vs WI free live streaming: India and the West Indies are set to face each other in the third T20 International on Sunday, October 11. With the five-match series level at 1-1, both sides will be eager to secure a lead and gain momentum in the contest.

The match is expected to draw considerable attention following the high-scoring action in the previous game. For fans looking to catch the action live, here are the match timings, venue, television broadcast details and online streaming options.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Venue And Match Timing

The third T20I between India and the West Indies will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The venue is known for its batting-friendly conditions and relatively compact boundaries, which could provide another entertaining contest between the two teams.

The match will begin at 7 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST. India captain Shreyas Iyer and West Indies skipper Shai Hope will meet for the toss before the start of play.

Where To Watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live?

Cricket fans in India can watch the third T20I live on the Star Sports Network. Television coverage is expected to feature commentary in Hindi, English and other regional languages.

For viewers who prefer watching the match online, live streaming will be available through the JioHotstar app and website.

How To Watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I For Free?

Fans looking for a free viewing option can check DD Sports on DD Free Dish, which offers television access without a paid monthly subscription. Availability may depend on the broadcast arrangement and platform, so viewers should check the applicable listings before the match.

JioHotstar access may require an eligible subscription or telecom plan, depending on the user's account.

India vs West Indies: Full Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir.

West Indies: Shai Hope (Captain), Kamil Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Quentin Sampson, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer.

With the series evenly poised, the third T20I could prove crucial in determining which side takes control of the five-match contest.