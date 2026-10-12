Abhishek Sharma Smashes World Record With Blazing Knock In IND vs WI 3rd T20I

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Sharma scored 69, fastest to 2,000 T20I runs.

His aggressive 30-ball knock built India's commanding total.

India posted 223 total; West Indies fell short.

Abhishek Sharma delivered another statement performance in the third India vs West Indies T20I, combining aggressive strokeplay with a landmark achievement at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. His 69-run knock came off just 30 balls, featuring six fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 230. Beyond giving India a strong start, the innings saw Abhishek establish a new benchmark in men’s T20 internationals. The left-hander became the fastest player to accumulate 2,000 T20I runs in terms of balls faced.

Abhishek Reaches 2,000 Runs In Record Time

India’s innings began with an early setback as Sanju Samson departed for three.

Abhishek responded by taking the attack to the West Indies bowlers and brought up his half-century in only 18 deliveries.

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He eventually fell for 69 to Shamar Springer, but had already made history. Abhishek needed just 1,024 balls to reach the 2,000-run mark in T20Is, comfortably improving on Suryakumar’s previous record of 1,164 balls.

The milestone adds another achievement to Abhishek’s growing reputation as one of India’s most attacking batters in the shortest format.

Virat Kohli Still Leads The Innings-Based List

While Abhishek Sharma now owns the record for reaching 2,000 T20I runs in the fewest balls, the innings-based benchmark remains with Virat Kohli.

Kohli achieved the milestone in his 56th innings, a mark also reached by Suryakumar Yadav.

KL Rahul occupies third place among Indian batsmen, having crossed 2,000 runs in 58 innings. Abhishek has moved into fourth position on that list, adding another milestone to an already memorable outing in Indore.

India Post 223 As Batters Make Valuable Contributions

Abhishek Sharma’s innings laid the foundation for India’s total of 223 after batting first in Indore.

Ishan Kishan was the next highest scorer with 37, while Tilak Varma contributed 28 runs. Nitish Kumar Reddy added 21, and Axar Patel chipped in with 20.

The West Indies threatened to mount a strong challenge with some explosive batting of their own, but could only manage 209 runs in their allotted 20 overs.