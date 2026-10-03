IND vs WI 3rd ODI: KL Rahul's Ton Wasted! Shai Hope's 162 Powers West Indies Past India

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: India’s dramatic recovery with the bat was not enough to save them from defeat in the third ODI, as the West Indies chased down a daunting target to win by 5 wickets. Despite the loss, India walked away with the series 2-1 after their earlier victories. The hosts were in deep trouble at 4/2 after Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli departed cheaply, but Rohit Sharma’s 92 and KL Rahul’s unbeaten 129 transformed the innings. Ruturaj Gaikwad added 57, while Naman Dhir contributed 30 as India eventually reached 351/7.

West Indies Launch Remarkable Chase

The visitors responded with aggression despite losing John Campbell for 10 to Mohammed Siraj.

From 41/1 after 4.1 overs, West Indies steadily built momentum and reached 150/2 in just 20.4 overs.

Amir Jangoo played a key role with 67 before being run out by Virat Kohli, while captain Shai Hope took control at the other end.

Read More: Why Did India Switch To Saffron? Hockey India Official Breaks Silence

Hope produced a sensational innings, going on to reach a century and then push his score past 150 as the chase remained firmly within West Indies’ grasp.

For much of the innings, India struggled to find the breakthroughs needed to shift the balance. The required run rate never became an insurmountable hurdle, keeping the visitors firmly in contention.

Hope Holds Nerve As West Indies Finish Strongly

The contest entered its decisive phase with West Indies needing 44 runs from the final four overs and still having five wickets available.

India were also handed a slow over-rate penalty, adding another complication to an already tense finish.

The visitors made the most of the opportunity, finding boundaries regularly as the target came within reach.

Hope remained the central figure in the pursuit, guiding West Indies through the closing stages, finishing unbeaten on 162 runs, with Gudakesh Motie on his side.

India had found wickets late in the innings, but by then the damage had been done. West Indies completed a 5-wicket victory, ending India’s unbeaten run in the series finale.