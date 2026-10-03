IND vs WI 3rd ODI: KL Rahul's Ton, Rohit Sharma's 92 Rescue India After Gill, Kohli Collapse

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India faced early dismissals, then Rohit Sharma rebuilt innings.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's 57 runs further stabilized India's batting effort.

KL Rahul's unbeaten 129 propelled India to 351/7.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: India overcame a nightmare beginning to compile 351/7 against the West Indies in the third ODI, turning a shaky start into a formidable total. Although the series is already in the bag, the contest produced plenty of twists after India chose to bat first. The opening exchanges could hardly have gone worse for the hosts. Shubman Gill was dismissed for just one, before Virat Kohli followed him back to the pavilion on the very next ball, both dismissed by pacer Jayden Seales, rendering the score 4/2.

Rohit Sharma Leads India’s Recovery

Rohit Sharma then took charge of the rebuilding effort, producing a crucial 92.

The veteran opener smashed 10 fours and three sixes during his counter-attacking knock, ensuring India recovered from the early damage.

Ruturaj Gaikwad also played an important role, making 57 despite being given several chances by the West Indies.

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His contribution helped India steadily rebuild their innings and put pressure back on the visitors.

Naman Dhir added valuable runs with a 30-run contribution, but it was KL Rahul who eventually transformed India’s recovery into a huge total.

KL Rahul Turns On The Heat

Returning to the playing XI for his first appearance of the series, Rahul delivered a sensational innings.

He remained unbeaten on 129 from only 87 deliveries, reaching his century in 80 balls with a huge six.

Rahul accelerated dramatically during the closing stages, finding the boundary with remarkable regularity.

His innings featured 10 fours and six sixes as India surged past the 350 mark.

The West Indies attack was led by Seales, who finished with three wickets. Keemo Paul claimed two scalps, including that of Rohit, while Gudakesh Motie picked up one.

From 4/2 after the early dismissals, India’s batting unit showed considerable resilience to finish on 351/7. The West Indies now face a daunting chase despite the result having no impact on the already-decided series.