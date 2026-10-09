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English NewsSportsCricketShai Hope’s Century Stuns India! West Indies Pull Off Record Chase to Level T20I Series

Shai Hope’s Century Stuns India! West Indies Pull Off Record Chase to Level T20I Series

Shai Hope smashed an unbeaten century as West Indies chased down India’s 250-run target in Ranchi, securing a record T20I run chase and levelling the series 1-1.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 10:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India posted 249/5, led by Sanju Samson's 82.
  • Hope's unbeaten 102 sealed West Indies' record-breaking T20I chase.
  • This stunning victory leveled the T20I series 1-1.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: West Indies produced a remarkable batting comeback to overcome India’s imposing total in the second T20I in Ranchi, drawing the series level at 1-1. Chasing 250 for victory, the visitors relied on a magnificent unbeaten century from captain Shai Hope to complete a record-breaking run chase in their T20I history. India had set the contest up for a high-scoring finish with 249/5 in their 20 overs. Sanju Samson led the charge with a blistering 82 from 41 balls, while Ishan Kishan contributed 43 off 22 deliveries.

Shreyas Iyer’s 40 from 18 balls and Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 44 off 18 ensured India finished with a daunting target.

Mayank Yadav Delivers Early Blows, But Hope Stands Firm

India initially appeared to have the upper hand when Mayank Yadav struck twice in quick succession.

Kamil Pooran departed for just five before the pacer dismissed Hetmyer on the very next delivery, leaving West Indies under immediate pressure.

Hope, however, refused to let the early setbacks dictate the chase.

Read More: Sanju Samson Matches Virat Kohli’s Record With Blazing 21-Ball Fifty Against West Indies

The skipper took charge with an aggressive innings, keeping the required run rate within reach as he found boundaries regularly.

Rovman Powell offered some support with a handful of boundaries but could not convert his start into a substantial contribution.

Sherfane Rutherford then joined Hope in an important partnership, scoring 84 runs to keep the visitors firmly in the contest. Their stand helped West Indies recover and set up a dramatic finish.

Hope Goes Into Overdrive To Seal Historic Win

With five overs remaining, West Indies needed 63 runs with six wickets still available.

Hope continued to attack, and the arrival of Romario Shepherd added further firepower to the chase.

India struggled to contain the late onslaught. Arshdeep Singh conceded 17 runs in the 18th over, handing the visitors valuable momentum at a crucial stage.

Hope then struck two sixes in the following over, reaching the target in style.

The West Indies captain completed an unbeaten 102 off just 45 balls, guiding his side to a stunning victory and sealing their highest successful run chase in T20I cricket.

After India’s explosive batting display, Hope’s masterclass ensured the visitors walked away with the series level at 1-1.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of the IND vs WI 2nd T20I match?

West Indies won the 2nd T20I against India, successfully chasing 250 for victory. This win leveled the series at 1-1.

Who was the star player for West Indies in their record chase?

West Indies captain Shai Hope led the chase with a magnificent unbeaten century, scoring 102 runs. His innings guided his team to a stunning victory.

What record did West Indies set in this T20I?

West Indies completed their highest successful run chase in T20I history. They successfully chased down India's target of 250 runs.

How did India perform with the bat in the 2nd T20I?

India set an imposing total of 249/5 in their 20 overs. Sanju Samson scored 82, with significant contributions from Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Tilak Varma.

Which Indian bowler took early wickets in the West Indies innings?

Mayank Yadav struck twice in quick succession for India. He dismissed Kamil Pooran and Hetmyer, putting West Indies under early pressure.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 10:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Shai Hope IND Vs WI T20Is SANJU SAMSON
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