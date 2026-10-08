India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India won the first T20I by eight wickets.

Second T20I in Ranchi, Friday 7 PM IST.

Match available on JioHotstar and Star Sports channels.

IND vs WI T20I Live Stream: India will look to build on their winning start when they face West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series. The contest follows India’s 8-wicket triumph in the opening game, where a stunning century from Shreyas Iyer helped the hosts take a 1-0 advantage. The second encounter will give West Indies an opportunity to level the series, while India will be aiming to move one step closer to taking an unassailable lead. Fans in India can follow the match through both television and digital streaming platforms.

When Is India vs West Indies 2nd T20I?

The second India vs West Indies T20I is set to be played in Ranchi on Friday, October 9, 2026.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST, so the toss should be held around 6:30 PM with the playing XIs revealed shortly afterwards.

Read More: Sanju Samson Gets Big Backing From India Test Great Amid Low-Scoring Streak

Where To Watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I In India?

Fans can live stream the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I on the JioHotstar app and website.

The digital platform will only provide live coverage for paid subscribers.

For television viewers, the match will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

India head into the second game with plenty of confidence after chasing down West Indies’ 171 with 32 balls remaining in the opener.

Iyer was the standout performer, smashing an unbeaten 102 off 43 deliveries, while Ishan Kishan finished on 37 not out.

West Indies will need a stronger showing after Shai Hope’s 52 and Sherfane Rutherford’s 56 were not enough to prevent defeat.

With the Men in Blue holding an early advantage at home, the Ranchi clash promises another important chapter in the five-match series.