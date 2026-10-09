IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India faces West Indies in second T20I at Ranchi.

India leads series 1-0, aims for 2-0 advantage.

Match available on Star Sports, stream via JioHotstar.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: India and West Indies will return to action in the second T20I of their five-match series on Friday, October 9, with fans in India able to watch the contest on television or through digital streaming. The match will take place at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, where the hosts will look to extend their lead. India began the series with an emphatic eight-wicket victory, taking a 1-0 advantage. West Indies, meanwhile, will be keen to bounce back and draw level as the teams continue their battle in the T20I series.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Date & Match Timings

The second T20I between India and West Indies is scheduled for Friday, October 9, 2026, in Ranchi.

The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST, while the toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

Read More: IND vs WI 2nd T20I: One Key Factor Could Make Toss Crucial Today, Here's Why

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the second T20I on the JioHotstar app and website.

Digital access is available to paid subscribers, so viewers should check their subscription status before the match begins.

Those planning to follow the action online can tune in ahead of the scheduled start to catch the build-up and team announcements.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Telecast: TV Channels In India

Viewers who prefer watching the match on television can follow the live telecast on the Star Sports Network. The listed channels include Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

With television and online viewing options available, fans can choose their preferred platform to follow the Ranchi encounter.

India Aim To Go 2-0 Ahead

India will take confidence from their opening win, having chased down West Indies' 171-run target with 32 balls to spare. Shreyas Iyer starred with an unbeaten 102 off 43 deliveries, while Ishan Kishan contributed 37 not out.

West Indies had promising contributions from Shai Hope, who scored 52, and Sherfane Rutherford, who made 56. However, their efforts were not enough to prevent defeat.

India will now target a second consecutive win, while the visitors will look to make the necessary adjustments and level the series at 1-1.