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English NewsSportsCricketKuldeep Yadav Chases ODI History! Just Two Wickets Away From Joining Elite Club

Kuldeep Yadav Chases ODI History! Just Two Wickets Away From Joining Elite Club

Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul against West Indies in Kerala has put him on the brink of an elite Indian ODI milestone.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 06:37 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kuldeep Yadav nears 200 ODI wickets, needing just two.
  • Elite club of nine bowlers includes only three spinners.
  • His recent four-wicket haul boosts confidence for next match.

Kuldeep Yadav is on the verge of entering an exclusive chapter in Indian ODI cricket. The left-arm wrist-spinner needs just two more wickets to reach 200 in the format, a landmark achieved by only a handful of Indian bowlers. Kuldeep has collected 198 wickets in 122 ODIs, maintaining an average of 26.70. His record includes 10 four-wicket hauls, two five-wicket performances and career-best figures of 6/25.

Kuldeep Chasing Rare 200-Wicket Landmark

Reaching the 200-wicket mark would place Kuldeep Yadav among an elite group of Indian ODI bowlers.

Only nine Indians have crossed the landmark, while just three spinners have previously done so.

Anil Kumble remains India’s leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket with 334 wickets from 269 matches. Harbhajan Singh follows with 265, while Ravindra Jadeja has 232.

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Kuldeep currently sits ninth among India’s highest ODI wicket-takers and is now within touching distance of joining the other three specialist spinners in the 200-wicket club.

His opportunity comes at an interesting point in his campaign. His numbers in 2026 have not been as consistent as he would have hoped, with seven wickets from five matches at an average of 37.71 and an economy rate of 5.86.

Four-Wicket Haul Gives Kuldeep Fresh Momentum

The veteran spinner enters the second ODI against the West Indies with renewed confidence after producing a match-winning spell in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kuldeep finished with four wickets, earning the Player of the Match award as India secured an eight-wicket victory in the series opener.

That performance could provide the ideal platform for him to reach the next major milestone in Guwahati.

Two wickets would take his career tally to 200 and make him only the fourth Indian spinner to achieve the feat.

For Kuldeep, the target is therefore straightforward. Another strong showing in the second ODI could not only strengthen India’s position in the series but also add his name to one of the most exclusive statistical lists in Indian white-ball cricket.

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant achievement is Kuldeep Yadav nearing in ODI cricket?

Kuldeep Yadav is on the verge of reaching 200 wickets in One Day Internationals. He currently needs just two more wickets to achieve this landmark.

How many Indian spinners have reached 200 ODI wickets before Kuldeep Yadav?

Only three Indian spinners have previously reached the 200-wicket mark in ODIs. They are Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, and Ravindra Jadeja.

What recent performance is boosting Kuldeep Yadav's chances of reaching 200 wickets?

Kuldeep delivered a match-winning spell in the series opener against West Indies, taking four wickets. This performance earned him the Player of the Match award and fresh momentum.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 06:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Anil Kumble Kuldeep Yadav IND Vs WI ODIs
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