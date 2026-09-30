India Face A Daunting 406-Run Chase As West Indies Stars Smash Three Centuries In 2nd ODI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom West Indies scored 405 for seven in second ODI.

Three centuries, including Jangoo's 114, powered the total.

Indian bowlers and fielders struggled, conceding 23 extras.

India now faces massive 406-run chase to level series.

IND vs WI Live: Team India face a mammoth run chase in the second ODI after West Indies posted a colossal total of 405 for seven at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati today.

Having opted to bowl first, India's bowling attack endured a punishing afternoon as the Caribbean batters unleashed relentless strokeplay to put the hosts in serious trouble across fifty overs today.

Three separate centuries powered the visitors, with John Campbell smashing a 68-ball 101, captain Shai Hope compiling 104, and Amir Jangoo hammering a blistering 114 off 77 deliveries in Guwahati.

Costly Reprieves And Destructive Partnerships

India struck early when Prasidh Krishna removed Keacy Carty for nine, but Campbell and Hope counter-attacked decisively, sharing a destructive 110-run stand to wrest complete control away from the hosts.

India's fielding lapses proved expensive once again when Virat Kohli spilled a regulation catch off Shai Hope on Naman Dhir's bowling, allowing the visiting skipper to construct a crucial hundred.

Gurnoor Brar eventually removed Campbell and dismissed Sherfane Rutherford for a duck, but Jangoo partnered Hope in a massive 182-run partnership, punishing both pace and spin with remarkable ease today.

Bowling Struggles And Monumental Target

Kuldeep Yadav provided temporary relief by removing Hope and Keemo Paul, while Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Jangoo and Alzarri Joseph, but Indian bowlers leaked runs freely across the final ten overs.

Brar finished with two for 96 from ten overs, while Auqib Nabi conceded 84 runs, as India conceded 23 extras, including 20 wides, during a tough display in the field.

Late cameos from Roston Chase and Shamar Joseph lifted West Indies past 400, leaving Shubman Gill's Indian side facing an enormous target of 406 runs to win the second match.

With conditions remaining excellent for batting, India's top order must produce an extraordinary chase in Guwahati to prevent West Indies from levelling this three match series at one all today.