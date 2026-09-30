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English NewsSportsCricketIndia Face A Daunting 406-Run Chase As West Indies Stars Smash Three Centuries In 2nd ODI

India Face A Daunting 406-Run Chase As West Indies Stars Smash Three Centuries In 2nd ODI

IND VS WI LIVE: Team India face a massive 406-run target in Guwahati as West Indies posted 405-7 on the back of centuries from Campbell, Hope, and Jangoo.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • West Indies scored 405 for seven in second ODI.
  • Three centuries, including Jangoo's 114, powered the total.
  • Indian bowlers and fielders struggled, conceding 23 extras.
  • India now faces massive 406-run chase to level series.

IND vs WI Live: Team India face a mammoth run chase in the second ODI after West Indies posted a colossal total of 405 for seven at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati today.

Having opted to bowl first, India's bowling attack endured a punishing afternoon as the Caribbean batters unleashed relentless strokeplay to put the hosts in serious trouble across fifty overs today.

Three separate centuries powered the visitors, with John Campbell smashing a 68-ball 101, captain Shai Hope compiling 104, and Amir Jangoo hammering a blistering 114 off 77 deliveries in Guwahati.

Costly Reprieves And Destructive Partnerships

India struck early when Prasidh Krishna removed Keacy Carty for nine, but Campbell and Hope counter-attacked decisively, sharing a destructive 110-run stand to wrest complete control away from the hosts.

India's fielding lapses proved expensive once again when Virat Kohli spilled a regulation catch off Shai Hope on Naman Dhir's bowling, allowing the visiting skipper to construct a crucial hundred.

Gurnoor Brar eventually removed Campbell and dismissed Sherfane Rutherford for a duck, but Jangoo partnered Hope in a massive 182-run partnership, punishing both pace and spin with remarkable ease today.

Bowling Struggles And Monumental Target

Kuldeep Yadav provided temporary relief by removing Hope and Keemo Paul, while Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Jangoo and Alzarri Joseph, but Indian bowlers leaked runs freely across the final ten overs.

Brar finished with two for 96 from ten overs, while Auqib Nabi conceded 84 runs, as India conceded 23 extras, including 20 wides, during a tough display in the field.

Late cameos from Roston Chase and Shamar Joseph lifted West Indies past 400, leaving Shubman Gill's Indian side facing an enormous target of 406 runs to win the second match.

With conditions remaining excellent for batting, India's top order must produce an extraordinary chase in Guwahati to prevent West Indies from levelling this three match series at one all today.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was West Indies' final score in the second ODI against India?

West Indies posted a colossal total of 405 for seven in the second ODI against India. This was achieved at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Which West Indies players scored centuries in the second ODI?

John Campbell scored 101, captain Shai Hope compiled 104, and Amir Jangoo hammered a blistering 114 for West Indies. Their centuries powered the visitors to a high total.

What target did India need to chase in the second ODI?

Shubman Gill's Indian side faced an enormous target of 406 runs to win the second match. This was after West Indies posted 405 for seven.

How did India's bowlers perform against West Indies?

India's bowling attack endured a punishing afternoon, leaking runs freely. Gurnoor Brar finished with two for 96, while Auqib Nabi conceded 84 runs, with India also conceding 23 extras.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Shai Hope John Campbell IND Vs WI 2nd ODI Team India IND Vs WI Barsapara Cricket Stadium Amir Jangoo
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